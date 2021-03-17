volcano
Explosive activity continues. Volcanic Ash Advisory Center (VAAC) Washington warned about a volcanic ash plume that rose up to estimated 12000 ft (3700 m) altitude or flight level 120.


The full report is as follows:

FVXX22 at 07:18 UTC, 17/03/21 from KNES
VA ADVISORY
DTG: 20210317/0716Z

VAAC: WASHINGTON

VOLCANO: PACAYA 342110
PSN: N1422 W09035

AREA: GUATEMALA

SUMMIT ELEV: 8373 FT [2552 M]

ADVISORY NR: 2021/106

INFO SOURCE: GOES-16. NWP MODELS. VOLCAT.

ERUPTION DETAILS: VA EM OBS IN SAT.

OBS VA DTG: 17/0650Z

OBS VA CLD: SFC/FL120 N1433 W09031 - N1428 W09024
- N1422 W09035 - N1423 W09037 - N1433 W09031 MOV
NE 5KT

FCST VA CLD +6HR: 17/1300Z SFC/FL120 N1434 W09029
- N1428 W09024 - N1422 W09035 - N1423 W09037 -
N1434 W09029

FCST VA CLD +12HR: 17/1900Z NO VA EXP

FCST VA CLD +18HR: 18/0100Z NO VA EXP

RMK: VA OBS EXT NE 11 NM FM SUMMIT. OBS VA FL
ESTD FM VOLCAT ALERT WITH LOW CONFIDENCE AS OBS
DIR DOES NOT AGREE WITH NWP MDLS. T+6 FCST OF
CONTD NE-LY MVMT IS ALSO OF LOW CONFIDENCE DUE TO
LGT FL WINDS. ...CLARK