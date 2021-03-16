Ebeko volcano
According to the Russian satellite network, the press service of the Sakhalin State Administration of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations announced that on the morning of the 14th local time, the Ebeko volcano in the Northern Kuril Islands erupted 2500 meters high Ash column.

According to the news, "On the morning of March 14, the Crisis Management Center of the Sakhalin State Administration of the Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations received news that the volcanic ash erupted from Ebeko volcano was as high as 2500 meters."

The Russian Ministry of Emergency Situations issued a message that according to the unified duty dispatch department, North Kurilsk had not observed a drop of volcanic ash.

There is no smell of hydrogen sulfide.

No threat to the lives of residents.

Volcano Ebeko has been erupting from mild to moderate on October 20, 2016.

A record eruption of Mount Ebeko was recorded on August 31, 2018, when the ash column rose to a height of 6 kilometers.

Source: chinanews