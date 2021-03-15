>30-60cm (1-2 feet) of snowfall so far, some as much as 1.2 metres (4 feet) already

Most of us can't get there, except those lucky enough to live near to an open ski area, but some of us still like to know what's happening in the Alps whilst we dream of returning. The news today, as we reach a year since most of Europe went in to lockdown (a week after Italy and a week before the UK), is that it's dumping down.and after several months when fresh snowfall has been quite rare, although most areas report good cover on their runs.Ski areas in Austria are open to locals but not tourists, the ski slopes remain open in Switzerland and closed in Italy. In France there's a complex situation with ski resorts open but most ski lifts closed except where used by beginner children's nursery slopes. Some adults are getting towed up slopes behind horses, or getting rides up in taxis where the top of a slope can be accessed from a mountain road and many others are ski touring.However theSome resorts have closed for the expected duration of the storm, which is bringing strong winds as well as heavy snowfall, others are warning access roads have closed or are shutting down parts of their ski areas.Engelberg has reached a 5.5 metre base, the deepest in Europe and the first area on the continent to pass a 5 metre base point this season.