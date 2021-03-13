snow
Snowfall has returned to the west Las Vegas valley on Friday.

The National Weather Service in Las Vegas reports a band of rain and snow showers was moving into the south Las Vegas Valley as of 7:45 a.m.

Snow is common in the surrounding mountains when it rains in the valley.

Nevada Highway Patrol says there is snow on Mt. Charleston, which means chains, snow tires or four-wheel drive are required for anyone driving up.

It last snowed in the west valley in late January.