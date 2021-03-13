Earth Changes
Snowfall returns to west Las Vegas valley in March
Sat, 13 Mar 2021 13:20 UTC
The National Weather Service in Las Vegas reports a band of rain and snow showers was moving into the south Las Vegas Valley as of 7:45 a.m.
Snow is common in the surrounding mountains when it rains in the valley.
Nevada Highway Patrol says there is snow on Mt. Charleston, which means chains, snow tires or four-wheel drive are required for anyone driving up.
It last snowed in the west valley in late January.
Quote of the Day
Our government has kept us in a perpetual state of fear - kept us in a continuous stampede of patriotic fervour - with the cry of grave national emergency. Always, there has been some terrible evil at home, or some monstrous foreign power that was going to gobble us up if we did not blindly rally behind it.
Recent Comments
They failed to list quite a few of their other demands : The protesters within the area have issued a list of 24 demands, including recalling the...
We's created IT Sister-Love, we's created IT. Who is responsible for the collusion? The BoogeyMan is SheBirthed within. Be HEALTH or be sickness...
Finally! A real superhero!
I hear they are going to re-write some of the classics. Treasure Island will become: Treasure Smile Land. Long John Silver will become Normal John...
While entire nations living their entire lives deep underground, where no earthquakes, nor asteroids reach them. Chuckle.