© Reproduction / TV Gazeta



At least one person has died as a result of stormy weather in the state of Espírito Santo, southeastern Brazil over the last few days.Several homes were damaged by floods in Serra, Viana and Cariacica. Three people were left homeless after a landslide destroyed their home in São Domingos do Norte.Some of the worst of the flooding was reported in Vila Velha, where a shopping centre and two hospitals were severely damaged. Homes were also damaged, with 5 people displaced. Eighteen people were also displaced from flooded homes in Vitória, where medical centres and hospitals were also damaged.