Cars were stuck in the middle of flooding in Bento Ferreira, Vitória
© Reproduction / TV Gazeta
At least one person has died as a result of stormy weather in the state of Espírito Santo, southeastern Brazil over the last few days.

Media reported more than 11,000 lightning strikes across the state during a storm on 07 March 2021. One person died from lighting strike in Córrego São José de Pancas, according to state Civil Defence.

Heavy rainfall was reported in several parts of the state. In 24 hours to 08 March, the municipality of Marechal Floriano recorded 149.00 mm of rain; Vila Velha 113.74 mm; Serra 108.51 mm; Cariacica 90.38 mm and Vitória 88.88 mm.


Several homes were damaged by floods in Serra, Viana and Cariacica. Three people were left homeless after a landslide destroyed their home in São Domingos do Norte.

Some of the worst of the flooding was reported in Vila Velha, where a shopping centre and two hospitals were severely damaged. Homes were also damaged, with 5 people displaced. Eighteen people were also displaced from flooded homes in Vitória, where medical centres and hospitals were also damaged.