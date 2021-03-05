Earthquake
M6.1 Earthquake - Kermadec Islands region

Preliminary Report

Magnitude

6.1

Date-Time

4 Mar 2021 20:25:06 UTC
5 Mar 2021 09:25:06 near epicenter
4 Mar 2021 12:25:06 standard time in your timezone

Location

28.395S, 176.645W

Depth

10 km

Distances

800.7 km (496.5 mi) SSW of ï¿½Ohonua, Tonga
816.8 km (506.4 mi) S of Nukuï¿½alofa, Tonga
1177.5 km (730.0 mi) NE of Whangarei, New Zealand
1214.9 km (753.2 mi) NNE of Whakatane, New Zealand
1228.9 km (761.9 mi) NNE of Tauranga, New Zealand

Event ID

us 7000dfmf