More than 180 people are still missing in major floods that hit northern India

At least 51 people killed when glacier breaks in northern India, Europe's tallest active volcano Mt. Etna eruptsFebruary saw a host of environmental disasters, including floods in Turkey and Japan, a powerful volcanic eruption in Italy's Mt. Etna, and heavy monsoon rains in Indonesia.Here is a timeline compiled by Anadolu Agency.- The US northeast is in the midst of a massive snow storm with some areas expected to receiveaccording to state-run Maghreb Arab Press.two days after a piece of a Himalayan glacier breaks off, officials confirm, adding that the death toll now reaches 28.- Turkey's largest city Istanbul is hit with a heavy storm, with trees and roofs toppled.with more bodies recovered during rescue operations, according to the Press Information Bureau.- Bitter cold across the US causes an unprecedented energy crisis in years in the world's largest energy-consuming country as nearly half of the US population are under a some type of a weather alert.- Heavy snowstorm starts affecting northern Japan and causing flooding and transport disruptions in the country.- A cold front with record-level snowfall continues to cause major problems in transportation, power and water supplies in most parts of the Attica region of Greece.The Washington Post.- Heavy monsoon rains cause massive flooding in the Indonesian capitalafter rivers in the region breaks their bank fins the last week, according to reports.- Israel is cleaning up black tar that wash ashore on its beaches following an oil spill which is called one of the worst environmental disasters in its history.- Mt. Etna, Europe's tallest active volcano in Italy, erupts.