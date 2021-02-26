U.S. regime announces return to warfaring ways with airstrikes in Syria
Politico
Thu, 25 Feb 2021 07:49 UTC
The strike, which was ordered by President Joe Biden, was designed to damage the militia group's ability to conduct future attacks, the official said.
Reader Comments
The U.S. has carried out an airstrike on a structure connected to an Iran-backed militia in Syria , following three separate rocket attacks against U.S. forces in IraqThat sounds like international terrorism by the US - how can one justify bombing a 3rd country, just because your occupying forces are hurt in a skirmish somewhere else
U.S. carries out airstrike in Syria (after rocket attacks somewhere else in the world)
R.C.
"
As I recall, suicide rates among active service members and young, recently discharged vets has never been higher. I'm sure there is no connection there at all.....
Comment: Just a short time after Bidden became US president he ordered an airstrike in Syria. This is likely one of the reasons why he was put in this position by the PTB. The empire of lies and deception continues with its war campaigns around the world.