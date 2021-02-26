© YouTube/The Moscow Times (screen capture)

A 'snowpocalypse' has engulfed Russia in recent days, with various regions and cities struggling to deal with the freak weather.In Chelyabinsk, a record-breaking blizzard left 30,000 people without electricity and over 10 districts declared a state of emergency.In St. Petersburg, the heavy snowfall has prompted over 1,000 workers and cleaning machines to take to the streets to clean up the snow, and in the republic of Dagestan, locals even had to to dig their cows out of snowdrifts.