A total of eight people are said to have drowned while trying to cross flooded rivers in Chiredzi District, Masvingo.The number was confirmed by Chiredzi District Development Coordinator, Mr. Lovemore Chisema who warned members of the public against attempting at flooded rivers.Chisema who is also the chairperson of the District's Civil Protection Department said more than 20 houses have been destroyed due to floods.He said:The police added that of the 483 cases recorded in the year 2020, 26 cases were recorded in Harare, 7 in Bulawayo, 54 in Midlands, 55 in Manicaland, 55 in Masvingo, 30 in Mat North, 31 in Mat South, 58 in Mash East, 70 in Mash Central and 97 in Mash West.