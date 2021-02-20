Earth Changes
Aerial views of a frozen downtown Chicago under snow during historic cold weather
VOA News
Fri, 19 Feb 2021 12:28 UTC
Reader Comments
Latest News
- Winter wonderland... in Lebanon
- Severe blizzard hits Kazakhstan
- Aerial views of a frozen downtown Chicago under snow during historic cold weather
- 31 dead in DR Congo bubonic plague outbreak
- Ireland's lockdown to continue into AT LEAST May, hospitality industry to stay shut till middle of summer
- Woman dies in flash flood on Maui, Hawaii
- QAnon hardliners are doubling down on theory Donald Trump will be reinstated on March 4
- With sunshine forecast, Paris deploys 4,000 police officers to enforce strict lockdown curfew
- Disturbing video shows cop punching alleged attacker in the head as assaults on transit police TRIPLE in NYC
- Police suggest keeping Capitol fence for months
- How the Big-Tech monopolies are hurting their own value
- Oregon promotes teacher program that seeks to undo 'racism in mathematics'
- Coca-Cola leak exposes employees' training course on 'how to be less White', peddled by critical race ideologue Robin DiAngelo
- Columbia professor: I snort heroin regularly for 'work-life balance'
- 'Amend: The Fight for America', Netflix's new painfully woke docuseries, is only interested in indoctrinating, not educating
- Biden's post-Trump NATO stance points to failing US global power in multipolar world
- 'Significant construction' reportedly underway at Israel's Dimona nuclear facility
- How the Gates Foundation seeded America's COVID-19 policy catastrophes
- Is moderate alcohol consumption really healthy?
- BLM activist working at library fired after allegedly burning library books by Trump, Coulter - now he's claiming racial discrimination
- Police suggest keeping Capitol fence for months
- Biden's post-Trump NATO stance points to failing US global power in multipolar world
- 'Significant construction' reportedly underway at Israel's Dimona nuclear facility
- How the Gates Foundation seeded America's COVID-19 policy catastrophes
- A #MeToo rape scandal has rocked the Australian parliament, but woke culture is obscuring what's most important: the facts
- Pelosi's pick to lead Capitol security review says police are 'complicit,' as six are suspended
- 'Dystopian nightmare': UK Home Office ridiculed for bizarre lockdown ad with rave soundtrack
- Iran properly snubs Biden overture for nuclear talks: "LIFT sanctions, we WILL respond"
- Trump just thumped the Democrats and that's a "win" for the country
- NATO's Atlantic Council urges Biden to enforce regime change in Belarus
- Russia holds the key to German sovereignty
- 'Zero Covid' will lead to even harsher restrictions
- 'Cancel culture' in 'dying' US, & opposition media bans in E. Europe makes Russia the world's 'last island of freedom'
- Russia rejects EU court's order to release convicted fraudster & opposition leader Navalny
- Best of the Web: Psaki: Biden won't meet world leaders for 'a couple of months' following revelation Kamala is taking his phone calls
- National Guard may occupy Washington DC through the fall
- Biden Administration: 'We don't know at this point' when life will 'return to normal' from lockdowns
- Poland steps up to fight Big Tech with push to block social media censorship
- Fauci: 'I prefer not to comment' on Gov. Cuomo mishandling coronavirus
- Ecuador suspends recount in presidential election as indigenous candidate who was denied run-off spot alleges fraud
- Ireland's lockdown to continue into AT LEAST May, hospitality industry to stay shut till middle of summer
- QAnon hardliners are doubling down on theory Donald Trump will be reinstated on March 4
- With sunshine forecast, Paris deploys 4,000 police officers to enforce strict lockdown curfew
- Disturbing video shows cop punching alleged attacker in the head as assaults on transit police TRIPLE in NYC
- How the Big-Tech monopolies are hurting their own value
- Oregon promotes teacher program that seeks to undo 'racism in mathematics'
- Coca-Cola leak exposes employees' training course on 'how to be less White', peddled by critical race ideologue Robin DiAngelo
- Columbia professor: I snort heroin regularly for 'work-life balance'
- 'Amend: The Fight for America', Netflix's new painfully woke docuseries, is only interested in indoctrinating, not educating
- BLM activist working at library fired after allegedly burning library books by Trump, Coulter - now he's claiming racial discrimination
- Sudanese refugee kills French immigration official after asylum request rejected
- While howling outrage mob tries to cancel Tucker Carlson, Fox gives him SECOND SHOW
- 'Mysterious monolith' appears in DR Congo, destroyed by locals amid fears of 'aliens and Illuminati'
- Amid deadly, devastating storms in Texas, Senator Ted Cruz flew to Mexico. Public criticism was swift
- Best of the Web: Why greens love lockdown
- Migrants in Mexican camp brave icy nights as the chance to enter US nears
- Thousands of Israelis return to normal life with forged 'Green Pass' as vaccine refuseniks are otherwise barred from venues
- 177,000 voters removed from voter rolls in January after certifying Biden won Michigan by 154,000 votes in November
- Impartial math shows wind energy failures worsened Texas's deadly power losses
- Lucasfilm president excoriated for bragging about EMPOWERING WOMEN after firing Gina Carano
- Reviewing "Repressive Tolerance" and other works by Herbert Marcuse, the quack who became America's most influential thinker
- Whitewashing Britain's largest intelligence agency
- Most southerly evidence of Neanderthals revealed in cave in Palestine
- Oxfordshire, UK: 'Astonishing' dig reveals domestic life in the iron age
- Origin of modern humans cannot be traced to a single point
- Chrystia Freeland: Rhodes Scholar Trustee of the WEF, Deputy PM of Canada and the Failure of the 'Super Elite'
- Ancient graves and mysterious enclosure discovered at Stonehenge ahead of tunnel construction
- 'True origins' of Stonehenge discovered in West Wales
- European beads found in Alaska predate Columbus, study claims
- Eerie figures with 'huge heads' found painted in rock shelter in Tanzania
- Ancient conch makes music for the first time in 17,000 years
- DNA shows ancient Siberians domesticated dogs, who then helped settle America
- France confronted with the jihadism of its Turkish ally
- Farming, trade, and climate change in Switzerland during the Bronze Age
- Humans were drinking milk before they could digest it
- Previously unknown kingdom discovered in Turkey
- Indonesian slaughter, Allen Dulles, and the assassination of JFK
- Extreme weather events that hit Bristol 400 years ago revealed in newly transcribed chronicle
- New study suggests how Genghis Khan really died
- Joe Biden and the revenge of the behaviorists: Why statistical thinking can get you killed
- End of Neanderthals linked to flip of Earth's magnetic poles, study suggests
- Adapt 2030: Questions they don't want you to ask about the global power outages
- Implications of an unusual Ocean anomaly being detected in the Gulf Stream, and weakening of Atlantic Meridional Overturning Circulation
- Spacerock crashing into Jupiter registered by Juno's instruments
- Mutated gene provides superior resilience to cold says study
- Million-year-old mammoth genomes shatter record for oldest ancient DNA, new species identified
- Vindicated but not cited: Paper in Nature Heredity supports Michael Behe's devolution hypothesis
- Russian scientists probe prehistoric viruses dug from permafrost
- Researchers rethink life in a cold climate after Antarctic find
- First Australian evidence of a major shift in Earth's magnetic poles discovered
- Long-period comet breakup is the origin of the dinosaur extinction says study
- Researcher hacks over 35 tech firms in novel supply chain attack
- Deforestation in US can lead to cooler planet, NASA funded study finds
- AI can now learn to manipulate human behavior
- New form of space weather discovered: Earth wind
- Best of the Web: Is it true that the new variants are very dangerous?
- Crows are much smarter than we thought
- Past river activity in northern Africa reveals multiple Sahara greenings
- Scientists detect water vapour emanating from Mars
- Potential habitable-zone planet discovered in Alpha Centauri
- Winter wonderland... in Lebanon
- Severe blizzard hits Kazakhstan
- Aerial views of a frozen downtown Chicago under snow during historic cold weather
- Woman dies in flash flood on Maui, Hawaii
- World Snow Wrap Feb 19 - Utah had 2 metres in 5 days - Japan's epic season continues
- The extreme weather in the US is so severe even weather satellites are bewildered
- Merapi volcano erupts in Indonesia, spews red-hot lava
- Guatemala: There's nowhere to hide - hundreds of thousands live in the shadow of 3 erupting volcanoes
- Snowmobiler who died in Colorado is the 28th killed in avalanches across the US this season
- 52 short-finned pilot whales die after stranding on beach in Java, Indonesia
- Record cold in eleven U.S. states - coldest February 16 in history of meteorological observations
- Deadly landslides and floods triggered by heavy rainfall in El Oro, Ecuador
- Shallow M5.6 magnitude earthquake rattles Iran, 25 injured
- Best of the Web: 'Greening' of economy to blame for Texas power outages as half its wind turbines freeze solid during winter storm
- Flash-flooding strikes Afriski Mountain Resort, South Africa - 2 inches of rain in just 30 minutes
- 6.1-magnitude earthquake hits off Wallis and Futuna in south Pacific Ocean - 3rd for the region within 24 hours
- Attica Penninsula, Greece sees heaviest snowfall in 40 years - almost 10 inches
- 1 dead, 9 missing after floods and mudslides triggered by heavy rainfall in Cusco, Peru
- 6.2-magnitude earthquake hits off Vanuatu - 2nd strong quake in the region in 8 hours
- 73% of lower 48 US states covered in snow
- Residents throughout UK observe bright meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball over the south of Spain (Feb. 16)
- Meteor fireball over Andalusia, Spain (Feb. 13)
- Bright meteor fireball streaks over Melbourne, Australia
- Large meteor fireball reported over UK and Western Europe
- Meteor fireball streaks over California
- Asteroid bigger than Statue of Liberty set for Earth flyby, but BIG ONE of 2021 to come in March, NASA warns
- Video shows meteor fireball blazing over Derbyshire, UK
- Meteor fireball flies across Kansas sky
- Loud blast recorded on dashcam as meteorite explodes over Sarawak, Indonesia - Locals felt earth shake
- Blazing meteor fireball streaks through the sky over Granada, Spain
- Meteor fireball seen over northern Europe
- Meteor fireball filmed by dash cam over Zagreb, Croatia
- Explosive 'boom' noise heard in parts of northwest Georgia
- Mystery loud bang heard across Tameside, England caught on camera
- Loud boom in Bali's Buleleng allegedly due to exploding meteor fireball
- Meteor fireball lights up Northern Hungarian skies
- Green meteor fireball reported over the Netherlands and Belgium
- Meteor fireball lights up Madrid's night sky
- Bright meteor fireball observed over wide areas of Japan
- 31 dead in DR Congo bubonic plague outbreak
- Is moderate alcohol consumption really healthy?
- Flashback Best of the Web: The treatment of viral diseases: Has the truth been suppressed for decades?
- SOTT Focus: What Moderna isn't telling us about their new mRNA COVID-19 vaccine
- How deadly is COVID19? - Infection vs case fatalities
- Sheba researcher: Antiparasitic drug ivermectin reduces length of COVID-19 infection
- 5 questions to ask your friends who plan to get the Covid vaccine
- As scientists study safety of tattoo ink, Europe bans two widely used pigments
- Sara Beltrán Ponce: Wisconsin resident doctor has miscarriage days after COVID "vaccine"
- Eight people test positive for Ebola in Guinea, first resurgence in the country since world's worst outbreak
- All virus origin hypotheses open: WHO
- Big Pharma's COVID vaccine
- SOTT Focus: The Pandemic Modellers Have a Conflict of Interest Problem
- 'Game-changer drug promotes weight loss like no medicine ever seen'
- Immunologist: Pfizer, Moderna vaccines could cause long-term chronic illness
- Coronavirus vaccination may be cause of rare blood disorder in at least 36 people says new report
- Phages can anticipate bacteria's location and destroy them before they cause an infection
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Be Afraid: Is the Fear of Covid Making Us Sick and Crazy? UPDATE: Censored by YouTube Yet Again!
- Respected doctor and bioweapons researcher believes Covid vaccines are a form of 'weaponized medicine'
- Fungi in the gut prime immunity against infection
- Scientists 'talk' to sleeping people by invading their dreams
- Women better at reading minds than men says new study
- Suspense novelist Michael Prescott explores the non-fiction of life after death
- Best of the Web: What humans can learn from the mice utopia experiment
- Study finds neural benefits of early music training
- Study: Generational trauma can change brain circuitry of an unborn baby
- Bigelow Institute for Consciousness Studies offers prize money to find out if there is life after death
- The death of critical thought by 1,000 cuts
- Scientists shed light on how and why some people report 'hearing the dead'
- Brain paralyzes you while you sleep
- The Woke Breaking Point
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Dr. George Simon: The Character Disturbance Epidemic and What We Can Do About It
- The failed strategy of lockdown sceptics: We appealed to reason, not emotion
- Level 3 Thinking: A unified theory of self-improvement
- Study finds 4 psychopathic personality traits linked to racial prejudice, right-wing authoritarianism
- General anesthesia and normal sleep affect brain in an amazingly similar way as consciousness fades
- The 'F Scale': Theodore W. Adorno's 'authoritarian personality' revisited
- Have we got it all wrong? Depression as a survival strategy
- SOTT Focus: Psychopathy and the Origins of Totalitarianism
- The 16 facial expressions most common to emotional situations worldwide
- Pentagon sort of but not really admits it has been testing wreckage from UFO crashes & findings may 'change our lives forever,' expert says
- Intriguing cigar-shaped object spotted hovering motionless above California
- String of lights seen in sky near Charlotte sparks UFO debate. What was it?
- Airline pilots capture video of 'extremely bright UFO' during flight in Pakistan
- US Government paid millions to chase UFOs and werewolves
- CIA releases UFO 'Black Vault' documents early: How to see them online
- The truth is in there? 'All' of the CIA's files on UFOs are now available for download
- US agencies have less than 6 months to reveal what they know about UFOs thanks to coronavirus relief bill
- Harvard professor says alien technology visited Earth in 2017
- Large blue UFO startles Hawaii residents: Appeared to plunge into ocean
- FAA notified after large blue UFO seen above Oahu, Hawaii appeared to drop into ocean
- Best of the Web: Ex-CIA boss Brennan says Pentagon's declassified UFO videos are 'eyebrow-raising,' advises 'to keep an open mind'
- Jeremy Corbell interviews author of piece on former Israeli Space Program Director, professor Haim Eshed's UFO revelations
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Not satire: Chinese prof argues ancient western civilizations were faked to demean China
- Journalists cheer as Jen Psaki announces the gulags will be run by a woman of color
- Biden defends Hitler's concentration camps: 'Nazi Germany just had different norms'
- Side hustle: Babylon Bee awards staff writing position to Joe Biden - 'it's more efficient'
- Secret Service puts finishing touches on Biden's presidential scooter, 'Chair Force One'
- Jacinda Ardern calls to nuke New Zealand after UK variant found - 'It's the only way'
- Trump's power doubles after absorbing impeachment attack!
- 'I'm not a cat': When Zoom filters go wrong
- New Disney job posting: Looking for strong, fierce women who are also obedient, submissive, and docile
- The Babylon Bee Guide To Being Woke
- To prove cancel culture doesn't exist, Disney fires actress who condemned cancel culture
- Gina Carano immediately rehired by Disney after identifying as an abusive male director
- Next stimulus bill will give every American $2,000 worth of masks
- CDC: 'Just because you got the vaccine doesn't mean you should go outside or ever experience joy again'
- 138,000 points suddenly awarded to losing team at Superbowl halftime
- AOC claims she was killed in the capitol riots and is now a ghost
- Casino claims slot machines aren't rigged, just 'fortified'
- Helpful Psaki gifts reporters with a list of questions to ask her
- The GOAT of Zoom call ideas: 'Insane' success of goat Zooms nets Rossendale farm £50k
- Suicidal Logic of Feminist Professor: Heterosexuality Ruins Everything
Quote of the Day
The Soviet Union tried to impose Communist values by force. I think, and I'm sure many will agree with me, that Communist values didn't matter. It was the geopolitical interests of the Soviet Union that mattered - that is, Russia, which was the Soviet Union. This was all dressed in ideological form.
Recent Comments
This is pure insanity. I pity the children that have to live through this indoctrination.
Washington, DC is going to be destroyed and bulldozed because of the disgusting things they found in the tunnels under the White House, U.S....
They are planning to knock over the game board before they can be devalued. The next step is the hack war, when the rest of everything is stolen....
SOTT.net, Why are you printing trashy lies from Deep State publications like Newsweek? C'mon! I thought you were better than that!!
The subway in NYC has become a no-go zone for anyone that still has money left for Uber. That’s how bad things have become. On top of that,...