At least 1 person has died and 9 are missing after flooding and mudslides in the region of Cusco in southern Peru.Peru's National Institute of Civil Defense (INDECI) reported that the disaster, triggered by heavy rainfall, occurred on 16 February in the Santa Ana district on the outskirts of the city of Quillabamba in La Convención Province.Initial assessments suggest that 13 homes were destroyed along with 2 bridges and 2 schools. Around 11 other homes and buildings were damaged, as were roads, crops and power infrastructure. Search operations are ongoing. INDECI is distributing relief items including food to the affected community.Flooding and mudslides also struck in Echarate district, La Convencion province. Roads, 15 homes and 3 bridges were damaged.The Provincial Municipality of La Convencion has requested the government declare a state of emergency for Echarate and Santa Ana Districts, as well as the district of Ocobamba which was also affected.Heavy rain was recorded elsewhere in the south, in particular in parts of Madre de Dios Region, where the Madre de Dios River is high in the province of Tambopata, according to Peru's National Meteorology and Hydrology Service (SENAMHI). Puerto Maldonado in the department recorded 121.4mm of rain in 24 hours to 15 February.Parts of the north have also seen heavy rainfall and rising rivers. The town of Francisco Orellana in Loreto Department recorded 90mm of rain in 24 hours to 16 February. The Ucayali river has reached yellow alert levels in Contamaná District in Loreto. SENAMHI also warned that levels of the Ucayali and Huallaga rivers were high in Loreto Department.At least 1 person died and over 300 homes were damaged after flash floods in Huánuco region earlier this month.