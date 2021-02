© Drew Angerer/Getty Images



The Georgia State Election Board voted unanimously Wednesday to move forward within what appears to be the latest legal step in the ongoing feud between the progressive Abrams and the state's Republican election officials.Warnock served as chairman of the board for the New Georgia Project in 2019, which is when election officials claim misconduct took place. Under Georgia election rules, voting registration organizations like the New Georgia Projectafter they are received from the voter.But officials allege that during a 2019 registration effort, someThe Board voted 3-0 to refer the investigation to Georgia's Republican Attorney General Chris Carr, with the board's lone Democrat joining Republican Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger in abstaining from the vote.Warnock did not respond to requests for comment from Forbes. Warnock resigned his position with the New Georgia Project on January 28, 2020."Today's State Election Board meeting was the first time we heard about the allegations regarding NGP's important voter registration work from 2019,"said in a statement. "We have not received any information on this matter from the Secretary or any other Georgia official."Abrams founded the organization in 2014 and has gone on to have several disputes with election officials. In 2018, she launched a well-publicized bid for Georgia governor but lost by about 55,000 votes to Republican Gov. Brian Kemp, who was then Georgia's secretary of state. Abrams blasted what she said were voter suppression efforts Kemp undertook as secretary of state to aid his gubernatorial campaign, such as purging voter rolls.Warnock narrowly defeated incumbent Sen. Kelly Loeffler (R-Ga.) in a runoff last month, on the same ballot in which Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.) ousted incumbent U.S. Sen. David Perdue (R-Ga.).with the makeup being a 50-50 split between Republicans and Democrats. Vice President Kamala Harris serves as the tie-breaking vote for Democrats if needed.Election officials in Georgia have become well-known for their dismissal of formerin the state. criminal probe related to a phone call Trump made to Raffensperger where Trump said he needed Raffensperger to "find" votes.Because Warnock won a special election (Loeffler was appointed), he doesn't have a full term and is immediately up for reelection in 2022.