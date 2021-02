Dragons lurk at the edges of the map of known elements - atomic giants so delicate, and so scarce, they defy easy study.One such behemoth has finally given up at least some of its secrets, with chemists managing to gather just enough einsteinium to flesh out important details on the mysterious element's chemistry and ability to form bonds.For the better part of 70 years, isotopes of einsteinium have proven frustratingly difficult to study. Either they're way too hard to make, or they have a half-life of less than a year, and what precious little is created begins to fall apart like a sandcastle at high tide.Usually, such confusion is easily cleared up by simply conducting a run of experiments.The US Department of Energy's Lawrence Berkeley National Laboratory has finally scooped together enough of the stuff to do just that.More informally referred to as the Berkeley Lab , the famous institute is already responsible for the discovery of a significant chunk of the upper bounds of the periodic table of elements.A dozen of them were the work of nuclear physicist Albert Ghiorso , a life-long Berkeley researcher whose early career saw him develop radiation detectors as part of the Manhattan Project.There's no convenient source or stockpile to dip into.Later attempts managed a little better, though mostly resulting in impure batches."It's a remarkable achievement that we were able to work with this small amount of material and do inorganic chemistry," says researcher Rebecca Abergel."It's significant because the more we understand about its chemical behaviour, the more we can apply this understanding for the development of new materials or new technologies, not necessarily just with einsteinium, but with the rest of the actinides too. And we can establish trends in the periodic table."But the more we learn about heavy atoms like einsteinium, the greater the potential for finding stepping stones to constructing giants that truly lie somewhere off the map."Similar to the latest elements that were discovered in the past 10 years, like tennessine, which used a berkelium target, if you were to be able to isolate enough pure einsteinium to make a target, you could start looking for other elements and get closer to the (theorised) island of stability," says Abergel.This research was published in Nature