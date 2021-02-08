© REUTERS/Toby Melville



The number of shoppers heading out to retail destinations across Britain, adding to evidence of lockdown fatigue, market researcher Springboard said on Monday.The rise in the week to Feb. 6 marked a third straight week of increases. However, shopper footfallshortly before the coronavirus pandemic began spreading across the country.British Prime Minister Boris Johnson ordered England into a new national lockdown on Jan. 4 to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases that threatened to overwhelm parts of the health system.Springboard said footfall was up 9% on the week in UK high streets, up 4.5% in retail parks and up 4.3% in shopping centres.despite all but essential stores remaining closed, the results are delivering ever more compelling evidence of escalating lockdown fatigue," said Diane Wehrle, insights director at Springboard.She added that Britain's accelerated vaccination campaign could be driving additional consumer confidence.