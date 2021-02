© Twitter @Lukewearechange video screenshot

Is this the 'unity' that Biden promised?During a discussion regarding domestic terrorism, MSNBC anchorWallace brought up the National Terrorism Advisory System Bulletin that was released to all law enforcement by the Department of Homeland Security last week. The bulletin, which is in effect until April 30, warns that theThe "Deadline: White House" host then said, "But my question for you is around incitement. We had a policy, and it was very controversial, it was carried out under the Bush years, and under the Obama years, of attacking terrorism at its root.""Of going after and killing, and in the case of Anwar Awlaki, an American, a Yemeni-American, with a drone strike for the crime of inciting violence, inciting terrorism," Wallace stated."Mitch McConnell was in the Senate then. He was in the Senate after 9/11 too," the MSNBC anchor said.Al-Awlaki was an alleged American member of the al-Qaeda terrorist organization who was assassinated in Yemen by a drone strike approved by then-President Barack Obama in 2011. Awlaki was believed to be the former head of external operations for al-Qaeda in the Arabian Peninsula, and was linked to several terrorism plots, including an attempt to blow up a jetliner bound for Detroit in 2009. He was one of the United States' most wanted terrorists.The Wall Street Journal reported in January 2010, "There is no indication Mr. Awlaki played a direct role in any of the attacks, and he has never been indicted in the U.S."This is the second time that al-Awlaki has been mentioned on Wallace's show in the last two weeks. Previously, MSNBC contributor and former FBI agent Clint Watts hinted that former President Donald Trump was inciting violence against the U.S. government much like al-Awlaki with the Capitol riots on Jan. 6.Watts told Wallace , "We had a period after 9/11, where we were trying to get 'left of boom' as they would say in counter-terrorism. Which is, can you get way up, up the stream of an attack and start to root out all of the confluences which bring about that attack?"