CNN Worldwide president Jeff Zucker told staffers on Thursday that he will continue to oversee the liberal network for the remainder of the year but expects to "move on" when his contract expires at the end of 2021, according to the New York Times."I cannot imagine not being here right now," Zucker said on a morning call with staffers, according to the Times , which cited a CNN employee who was on the call.CNN did not immediately respond to a request for comment.CNN's in-house media pundit Brian Stelter published a report on his boss, but didn't indicate Zucker would absolutely walk away at the end of the year.CNN famously shifted from a bare-bones, just-the-facts news organization to a left-leaning network during Zucker's seven-year tenure. Zucker found success early on by putting an emphasis on original programs such as "Anthony Bourdain: Parts Unknown" and documentary miniseries such as "The Sixties," but the network focused mostly on politics once Donald Trump burst onto the political scene.Zucker, who began his career at NBC, rose from researcher all the way to president and CEO of NBC Universal. Along the way, he was responsible for increasing Trump's fame when he greenlit "The Apprentice."Zucker is now the chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports, controlling both CNN and its parent company's sports properties.CNN was acquired by AT&T in 2018, sparking rumors that Zucker, who is well-liked among the network's liberal staffers, might not be long for the job.Trump even said during a 2019 press conference that "we would be far greater when we don't have the CNNs of the world, who are corrupt people."During the first week of the Biden administration, CNN fell to third place in primetime, ranking behind both Fox News and MSNBC in total viewers.Industry insiders had long assumed Zucker would move on once Trump was out of office, but he will now stick around for the remainder of the year. It remains to be seen if the network will revert back to founder Ted Turner's nonpartisan approach once Zucker exits.