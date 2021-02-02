11-year solar cycles
Through the last 3000 years, you can track rise and fall of civilizations by the cosmic ray density hitting the Earth. More cosmic rays, more clouds, and more difficult to grow food. We are about to receive high amounts of cosmic rays from 2021 forward, meaning global food production will decline, so is this the reason for the great reset. Elite trying to control a natural cycle.


