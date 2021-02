"The study did not find evidence to support that NPIs were effective in preventing the spread," according to Outkick, who published the report.

"Follow the science" exclaimed every virtue-signaling talking head as left-leaning authorities/officials clamped down on Americans' rights nationwide... "wear a mask", "shelter at home", "no comingling", "slow the spread", "think of the children", "save grandma" were the cries as the virus refused to pay attention to state and local authories' orders to behave as the "scientist" textbooks claimed.And, as cases rose, and hospitalizations rose, and deaths rose, so did the tyrannical trouncing of the economy sending unemployment rates to record highs and crushing GDP growth to record lows.Now, here we sit, hunkered down in many blue states still, unable to discern exactly what 'science' it is that is driving officials' decision.The study's lead author is an associate professor in the Department of Medicine at Stanford.The study, co-authored by Dr. Eran Bendavid, Professor, Christopher Oh, and Jay Bhattacharya, studied the effects of NPIs in 10 different countries, including England, France, Germany and Italy.The short answer is no...A recent study by the National Bureau of Economic Research has found that, for the overall population, the increase in the death rate following the COVID-19 pandemic lockdown policies implies, respectively. These numbers correspond to 0.24% and 0.37% of the projected US population at the 15- and 20-year horizons, respectively.These numbers are roughly equally split between men and women.African-Americans experience larger unemployment shocks and the effects of these shocks on unemployment are more persistent. Conditional on the same race, the shocks for women are smaller.Alas, the time to fix this is gone as Deutsche Bank's Jim Reid previously noted , the die has already been cast and it is now far too late.