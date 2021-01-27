Fauci
Dr. Anthony Fauci was among the highest-paid federal officials in 2019 — the last year for which data is available — even surpassing the $400,000 salary earned by former President Donald Trump, according to a Monday Forbes report.

Fauci serves as the director of the National Institute for Health's (NIH) National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID) and as chief medical adviser to the president. His salary of $417,608 placed him solidly among the top earners out of some 4 million federal employees, and making Fauci the highest-paid doctor on the government's payroll, according to data reported by Forbes.


In comparison, the records indicate each member of both the U.S. Senate and the House of Representatives makes an annual salary of $174,000. The majority and minority leaders in both chambers earn $193,400, and the speaker of the house earns a salary of $223,500, Forbes further reported. The vice president of the United States takes home a salary of $255,800.

The highest-paid employees at the Defense Department are the football coaches at the military service academies, with the Naval Academy's Ken Niumatalolo topping that list. Records indicate his salary in 2019 was just over $2.1 million.