In the video shared on on social media, rocks tumble down a slope along Highway 96, four miles west of Happy Camp, and then trees begin to slide down. There's a loud rumbling, and a worker is heard yelling, "It's all coming!" The post calls the slide, which completely covered the section of roadway, "jaw dropping."
This landslide happened near one that happened in the past couple of weeks.
The slide caused 30-minute delays as crews conducted one-way traffic control.
The state transportation agency used the slide as a caution.