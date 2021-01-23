Caltrans crews captured on video a landslide that partially closed a highway in Northern California's Siskiyou County on Tuesday.In the video shared on on social media, rocks tumble down a slope along Highway 96, four miles west of Happy Camp, and then trees begin to slide down. There's a loud rumbling, and a worker is heard yelling, "It's all coming!" The post calls the slide, which completely covered the section of roadway, "jaw dropping."The slide caused 30-minute delays as crews conducted one-way traffic control.The state transportation agency used the slide as a caution.