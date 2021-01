© Youtube



When darkness comes,. Now, scientists have revealed the snakelike fish don't always go it alone:The finding, a first among electric fishes, may open the way for new studies to investigate when social predation evolved among fishes."I was shocked," says Douglas Bastos, a biologist at the National Institute of Amazonian Research who first saw a group attack in 2012. Usually the eels, whichTwo years later, he went back for a closer look. Camping alone in the middle of the Amazon — a 5-day journey by boat from the nearest city of Altamira —(see video, above). Each hunt usually took 2 hours and involved up to seven attacks the researchers report today in Ecology and Evolution.In the high-water season, prey would likely have a much better chance of keeping a safe distance — and getting away, says co-author Carlos David de Santana, a co-author and biologist at the Smithsonian Institution's National Museum of Natural History.But Santana has some thoughts on how the eels might pick out their groups. "This social predation could have emerged based on a simple individual-level rule: Keep foraging with the same individuals when successful, and then a stable group forms."The study is "a fascinating example of careful natural history detective work," says William Crampton, a biologist at the University of Central Florida who was not part of the work. He has been studying electric fishes for 25 years and says the findings could spur further research intoBastos and his colleagues next plan to sequence the genomes of the eels, in hopes of identifying genes linked to social predation shared by other animals that display this behavior, including mammals like whales. This could give them clues to better understand the history of this trait's evolution among a wide variety of animals.Crampton suspects other species of electric eels may utilize the same hunting strategy. On a recent trip to Guyana, he says. "I've never witnessed this behavior myself, but if these stories are true, it suggests that the behavior might not be restricted to E. voltai."In any event, the researchers will have to act fast, because human destruction of the Amazon is wiping out these habitats, Santana says. "It is possible that in 5 or 10 years, these locations will not be preserved anymore."