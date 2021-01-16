© (L) Andrey Yakovlev RT; (R)



The prosecution of journalists, who worked with Russian news outlets in Latvia is nothing but outright "repression" aimed at gagging alternative news sources, particularly those linked to Moscow, one of them told RT.Andrey Yakovlev is a veteran Latvian journalist who founded Baltnews, a local news agency. His problems with authorities began whenThe move "really did not sit well" with Latvian authorities and he was accused of violating the EU's and Latvia's sanctions against Russia.The journalist recalled how"Let's just imagine that ... a BBC boss made a negative comment about Russia and was subjected to sanctions [by Moscow]. Their [Latvian] logic suggests that anyone working with the BBC or even renting out an office to the BBC should now face criminal charges. "Yakovlev believes that the latest charges"This is just an attempt to clear the media field and get rid of all alternative opinions."Such policies are actively encouraged by the western nations that want the Baltic States to turn into a "buffer zone" against Russia, the journalist believes. According to Yakovlev,In late December, Latvia opened a case against seven journalists working for two Russia-linked outlets - Sputnik and Baltnews. Riga said the journalists violated EU sanctions against Dmitry Kiselyov, who heads the Russian media group Rossiya Segodnya.The journalists could now face a fine or even imprisonment if found guilty.Kiselyov is under personal sanctions from Brussels which Latvia has interpreted as a blanket ban on anyone working under the Rossiya Segodnya umbrella.Moscow blasted the move as a "flagrant example of an attack against the foundations of a democratic society: the freedom of the media and the freedom of expression."