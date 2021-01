© Twitter



It's disgusting enough when a manipulator diminishes the horrors of the Holocaust by disingenuously invoking the Nazis to demonize a political enemy. It's downright nauseating when the invoker is a morally bankrupt Hitler admirer.Enter stage far-left, Arnold Schwarzenegger.The former Governor of California -- who said "I don't remember" when he was confronted in 2003 with an old interview transcript noting his admiration for the Fuhrer -- is winning plaudits on social media for posting a viral Twitter video on Sunday that absurdly compared 1938's Kristallnacht to last Wednesday's US Capitol riot.He framed his tale as a warning from someone who grew up in the ashes of Adolf Hitler's fallen reich. He spoke of how his father and the other former Nazi Party members on the block took out their emotional pain and guilt by getting drunk and abusing their wives and children.The messaging is clear: This is what can happen when a nation loses its democracy, when people are misled and, little by little, go along with an evil leader's lies and intolerance. It goes without saying who is cast this time as the guy with the strange mustache.Actress Alice Evans called the video "among the top 10 speeches I've ever heard." Journalist and author David Cay Johnston praised the message as "smart insights from someone who understands that Donald is a clear and present danger to our liberty." Actor Tommy Chong lamented that foreign-born Schwarzenegger isn't eligible to run for president: "What an intelligent president he would have made."But it's not surprising in a country where millions of people were trained to believe Trump is a Nazi because he threatened to govern the US in the interests of American citizens. They see him as a dangerous dictator, even though he's the one being censored, and the deceivers who propagandized against him get book deals and bigger audiences than they ever deserved.But all of that will be forgotten today. Schwarzenegger, who made no such video when Black Lives Matter and Antifa rioters were burning America's cities and breaking glass last summer, is a hero again. He ripped the Bad Orange Man. And he's chiming in at just the right time in a push to inflict retribution on Trump's supporters."What are we to make of those elected officials who have enabled his lies and his treachery?" Schwarzenegger asked. He added: "John F. Kennedy wrote a book called Profiles in Courage. A number of members of my own party, because of their own spinelessness, would never see their names in such a book. I guarantee you. They're complicit with those who carried the flag of self-righteous insurrection into the Capitol."All over America, people are being investigated and, in some cases, fired on suspicion that they attended last week's pro-Trump protest in Washington.Does any of this sound familiar?Tony Cox, a US journalist who has written or edited for Bloomberg and several major daily newspapers.