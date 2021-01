© Anne Cusack / Los Angeles Times



Indie musician Ariel Pink has been dropped from his label after he confirmed attending the Trump rally that led to the violent attack on the U.S. Capitol "Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward," tweeted the New York-based record label Friday.(As of Friday afternoon, Pink's page on the Mexican Summer website was still active.)Though Pink confirmed he had attended the D.C. rally protesting the presidential election results, he denied being part of the mob that stormed the Capitol as Congress was conducting the formal process of certifying President-elect Joe Biden's win over President Trump.