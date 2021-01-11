© Reuters



Trump supporters should have to wear an arm badge...that way if they're in a car accident EMS knows they should leave them to die.

— Gulag Mouser Meownymous (@Meownymous) January 10, 2021



Exactly. If your wifi stops working, resetting fixes it. Same said about humanity. We need a reset to fix humanity, we can start by having a Holocaust for Trump supporters. Only then can we have peace. The final solution

— kens (@kenstrens) January 10, 2021

Demands for Donald Trump backers to seek "redemption" of sorts make Democrats look as intolerant as the most hardline Islamists, conservative political commentator Candace Owens has said.Outspoken conservative Owens took to Twitter on Saturday,exhibited by many Democrats, stating that the(IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group.Owens' angry message came informer CIA director and self-described "nonpartisan American," who mused about what should be done to the pro-Trump crowd. Merely ceasing to support the president is not enough, Brennan warned, suggesting thathe stated.In fact, Brennan is far from alone in expressing such views, with multiple commentators urgingThe calls for such measures have been greatly amplified by the recent Capitol Hill incident, which left five people including a law enforcement officer dead.Others accused the pro-Democratic crowd of- about how they should try and punish the Trump supporters.Many hit out at Brennan personally, accusing him of just holding a grudge against Trump, who booted him from his CIA position back in 2017, and now simply seeking revenge. Moreover, his spiritual-sounding musings were not quite in-line with his spy career, they argued.