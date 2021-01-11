Outspoken conservative Owens took to Twitter on Saturday, hitting out at calls for "redemption" in the aftermath of the Capitol Hill siege and Trump's social media ban. She condemned the "brown-shirt approach" exhibited by many Democrats, stating that the pro-Trump crowd won't just "magically disappear," and comparing their inability to cope with opposite views to the intolerance displayed by the Islamic State (IS, formerly ISIS) terrorist group.
Owens' angry message came in response to a tweet from John Brennan, former CIA director and self-described "nonpartisan American," who mused about what should be done to the pro-Trump crowd. Merely ceasing to support the president is not enough, Brennan warned, suggesting that those seeking "redemption" must confess their 'wrong' views. "Total denunciation of a despot's legacy is necessary to eradicate any remaining malignancy," he stated.
In fact, Brennan is far from alone in expressing such views, with multiple commentators urging the need for a religious-sounding "redemption" of sorts or the outright persecution of Trump-supporters, somewhat resembling denazification in post-WWII Germany. The calls for such measures have been greatly amplified by the recent Capitol Hill incident, which left five people including a law enforcement officer dead.
Such calls were not taken lightly by Trump supporters, who told their opponents they were not going anywhere.
Others accused the pro-Democratic crowd of acting like Nazis, sharing more ideas - straight from Hitler's Germany - about how they should try and punish the Trump supporters.
Trump supporters should have to wear an arm badge...that way if they're in a car accident EMS knows they should leave them to die.Many hit out at Brennan personally, accusing him of just holding a grudge against Trump, who booted him from his CIA position back in 2017, and now simply seeking revenge. Moreover, his spiritual-sounding musings were not quite in-line with his spy career, they argued.
Exactly. If your wifi stops working, resetting fixes it. Same said about humanity. We need a reset to fix humanity, we can start by having a Holocaust for Trump supporters. Only then can we have peace. The final solution
Comment: Biden goes on the attack, referencing Goebbels in his denouncements and accusations: The Democrats can't seem to help themselves from revealing who they truly are. Of all the comparisons down through history, they chose this one. Condemnation and justification by association would be the idea.