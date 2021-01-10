Ignorant Republicans rioted yesterday but didn't even snag any free big-screen TVs out of the deal, sources at the Capitol Building reported.The rioters were condemned by people on both sides of the aisle, with critics slamming them for disrupting congressional proceedings, breaking through police barricades, and"One thing is clear," said one political analyst. "These people obviously don't know the sweet, sweet justice of lugging a 60-inch TV back to your apartment to show how much you care about your cause."