Donald Trump was permanently banned from Twitter today, being a crazy fringe extremist who also happens to be the president of the United States.But the ever-clever Trump, always known as the smartest man in the room, has managed to get back on the social network by disguising himself as one Chongald Xrump, PR specialist for the Chinese Communist Party.Should his ploy fail, Trump says he will next try disguising himself as an Antifa leader.