On Thursday Bolsonaro backed his ally Donald Trump's claim of fraud in the US presidential election, and warned the chaos that rocked Washington could also hit Brazil's elections next year.
"What was the problem that caused that whole crisis, basically? Lack of trust in the election," Bolsonaro told supporters outside the presidential palace.
"They maximized mail-in ballots because of this pandemic thing, and there were people who voted three, four times. Dead people voted. It was a free-for-all. No one can deny that."President-elect Joe Biden and a Democratic majority in both houses of Congress are likely to undo all of the progress President Trump made with Brazil's leader, as priorities of the Democrat Party will shift from strong economic policies to disastrous economic policies like AOC's New Green Deal that will be met with strong opposition by the Brazilian leader. The Democratic Party's New Green Deal comes with an estimated price tag of $93 TRILLION or $600,000 per American family.
On March 7, 2020, President Donald J. Trump and President Jair Bolsonaro of Brazil reaffirmed the strategic alliance between the United States and Brazil, deepening the partnership between their two countries. The two leaders focused on increasing economic prosperity, strengthening democracy, and promoting peace and security.
President Trump and President Bolsonaro reiterated their countries' support for democracy in the region, including Interim President of Venezuela Juan Guaidó and the democratically elected Venezuelan National Assembly as they work to restore constitutional order in Venezuela. The two leaders also discussed supporting Bolivia's efforts to conduct free and fair elections.
President Trump and President Bolsonaro reiterated their commitment to peace and prosperity in the Middle East, and President Bolsonaro lauded the United States' vision for the peaceful coexistence of the State of Israel and a Palestinian state.
As leaders of the two largest economies in the hemisphere, President Trump and President Bolsonaro noted the potential benefits to American and Brazilian workers and businesses of growing the bilateral economic relationship. To this end, they instructed their trade officials to deepen discussions for a bilateral trade package this year, with a view towards intensifying the economic partnership between their two countries.
Comment: Support for Israel's fascist regime and Western puppets like Venezuela's Juan Guaidó notwithstanding, Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro does seem to be on the right side of the fight against some totalitarian and elitist globalist polices: