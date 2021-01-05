A man tries to enter his vehicle, covered in snow in Pajares town in Asturias, northern Spain various parts of Spain were hit by heavy snowfall over the weekend.

A man tries to enter his vehicle, covered in snow in Pajares town in Asturias, northern Spain various parts of Spain were hit by heavy snowfall over the weekend.
Spanish civil guard and emergency services worked throughout the weekend to locate and rescue several people trapped after severe snowfall left people stranded in Leon, in the Spanish region of Asturias.

According to local media, an initial snowfall affected a road and a snow removal machine was called to the scene with a team of two workers, but then the two men themselves were caught in a second snowfall.

According to authorities one of the workers was retrieved dead, the other one is still missing.


A view of ice on an electric tower of the village of Pedrafita (Lugo), northern of Spain.
© EPA-EFE/ELISEO TRIGO
A view of ice on an electric tower of the village of Pedrafita (Lugo), northern of Spain.
Videos released by Spanish Civil Guard show how difficult it was for rescue teams to try to access the vehicle.

Four other people and one minor were also rescued from another two vehicles trapped under the snow.

Several parts of central and south east of Spain have been covered in white since the early hours of the new year.

Two cows are seen at the road that gives access to Pajares, in Pajares town in Asturias, northern Spain.
© EPA-EFE/ALBERTO MORANTE
Two cows are seen at the road that gives access to Pajares, in Pajares town in Asturias, northern Spain.
The railway station is totally covered in snow in Busdongo town in Castilla y Leon region, central-northern Spain.
© EPA-EFE/J. Casares
The railway station is totally covered in snow in Busdongo town in Castilla y Leon region, central-northern Spain.
A person walks through the snow after a heavy snowfall at Pajares pass height in Castilla y Leon region, central-northern Spain.
© EPA-EFE/J. Casares
A person walks through the snow after a heavy snowfall at Pajares pass height in Castilla y Leon region, central-northern Spain.
Source: AP