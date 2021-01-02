© Reuters / Valentyn Ogirenko



the country's authorities, who declared the day a national holiday

Thousands of people with torches marched through Kiev on Sunday on the first day of the new year to honorBandera was born on January 1, 1909 and rallies celebrating his birthday recentlyThe participants of the march in Kiev carried torches, Bandera's portrait as well as flags of Ukraine and the country's nationalist and neo-Nazi organizations. Some came to the event with children.A huge banner held by those at the front of the procession reproduced a famous nationalist slogan which calls for Bandera to come back from the dead and bring order to Ukraine.Other chants heard during the march includedThe latter was a motto of Bandera-led units during World War II that was redeemed by Ukrainian nationalists and is now officially used in the country's military.The march concluded at Independence Square (Maidan) in the heart of the city where the participants had a moment of silence to honor their 'hero'.Bandera was the leader of the Organization of Ukrainian Nationalists (OUN) and its armed wing, the Ukrainian Insurgent Army (UPA), which collaborated with the Nazis and fought against the Armia Krajowa of Poland and the Red Army in Western Ukraine during the final years of World War II., have been strongly opposing Kiev's attempts to turn him into a heroic figure. He was proclaimed 'Hero of Ukraine' in 2010, but the title was stripped by a court several months later amid a vast international outcry.