-26.4 degrees Celsius,

Many people across China are ending the year on a chilly note.A strong cold wave from the south has swept the central and eastern parts of the country since Monday, prompting the National Meteorological Center to issue its highest cold wave warning alert for the first time in four years.Between Friday and Saturday, the temperatures in northeastern and southern China are expected to be 3 to 5 degrees Celsius lower than the average temperature from the previous years."This cold wave has impacted a wide range of areas in China, with high intensity, and a severe cooling effect," Fu Yi, chief service officer at the Shanghai Meteorological Bureau, told Sixth Tone.Monitoring data from China's meteorological stations show In northern Inner Mongolia, over 100 households in a local herding community are said to be facing a water shortage, as supply pipes have frozen in a rare nighttime temperature of -40 degrees Celsius, according to media reports. Some cities in the eastern Zhejiang province have cut water supply for certain time periods to prevent pipes from freezing.(Read more here