Alberta begins to dig out after 40+ cm of snow buries towns

Alberta begins to dig out after 40+ cm of snow buries towns
With the Pacific low tracking further east and pushing snow into northern Ontario, conditions are beginning to ease up on the Prairies. Snow is all but gone in Alberta and it will taper off in Saskatchewan in the overnight hours. However, heavy snow in Manitoba won't subside until Wednesday morning.

Coupled with strong winds, this will make for difficult travel. Saskatchewan will also see some blowing snow Wednesday morning, so caution is advised before venturing out on the roads.


Parts of western Manitoba may see 20-40 cm of snow before it winds down, with Winnipeg forecast to see 10-20 cm.

Meanwhile, the heaviest accumulations were in Alberta, with Kananaskis Country racking up 70 cm of snow so far.



(Read more here)

Source: The Weather Network