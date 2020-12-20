© KXAN

Multiple loud booms woke people up overnight in south Austin. The Austin Police Department says as many as a dozen people called 911. The first call came in at 2:30 a.m.One caller also said this happened before in September."Calls to 311 being transferred to 911. 911 operator advised of multiple reports but not explanation," one KXAN viewer wrote to us. They also said they've heard the loud noises since approximately September.Austin Police sent an officer to the area around 3 a.m. That officer drove around but did not hear the loud sounds.The Austin Fire Department said there were no electrical issues. Austin Energy is not reporting any outage. APD says due to the number of calls, this "could escalate" during the daytime.. One sent in two videos of the noises from his Nest Cam to KXAN from his residence on Packsaddle Pass in south Austin.