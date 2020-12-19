© Jeffrey Hastings



On Dec. 17 New Hampshire had quite a snowstorm,Although the national weather service reports the state's snowfall record still stands at 49.5 inches,, where the official totals are monitored. Manchester saw an official 12 inches.The following is a list of notable town-by-town totals.Danbury: 48 inchesCroydon: 44 inchesClaremont: 43 inchesWilmot: 42.75 inchesSanbornton: 42.4 inchesSpringfield: 42 inchesCornish: 40.7 inchesAndover: 40 inchesGilford: 39 inchesMeredith: 39 inchesGrantham: 38 inchesLaconia: 38 inchesNewport: 38 inchesWolfeboro: 37.2 inchesNew Hampton: 37 inchesNew London: 36 inchesHillsborough: 34 inchesGoshen: 33 inchesNorth Charlestown: 33 inchesBristol: 29 inchesChichester: 26 inchesAlexandria: 25 inchesWakefield: 24.5 inchesConcord: 24.2 inchesBarnstead: 24 inchesBoscawen: 24 inchesNew Durham: 24 inchesStoddard: 23.5 inchesBradford: 23 inchesAntrim: 22 inchesCanaan: 22 inchesEffingham: 22 inchesHenniker: 22 inchesOssipee: 22 inchesWeare: 22 inchesBow: 21 inchesLangdon: 21 inchesPenacook: 20 inchesStrafford: 19.5 inchesGoffstown: 18 inchesHolderness: 17 inchesBarrington: 16 inchesBedford: 15 inchesDeerfield: 15 inchesPeterborough: 15 inchesTamworth: 15 inchesTroy: 15 inchesKeene: 14.5 inchesNew Boston: 14 inchesMerrimack: 13 inchesNew Ipswich: 13 inchesMilford: 12.5 inchesBarrington: 12 inchesManchester: 12 inchesMilford: 12 inchesPlymouth: 12 inchesHampton: 11 inchesNottingham: 11 inchesHollis: 10 inchesMadison: 10 inchesRindge: 10 inchesGreenland: 9 inchesLandaff: 6 inches