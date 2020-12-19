Digging out in Manchester.
© Jeffrey Hastings
Digging out in Manchester.
On Dec. 17 New Hampshire had quite a snowstorm, one for the record books - almost!

Although the national weather service reports the state's snowfall record still stands at 49.5 inches, Thursday's snow set several records, including in Concord, where the official totals are monitored. Manchester saw an official 12 inches.



The following is a list of notable town-by-town totals.

Danbury: 48 inches

Croydon: 44 inches

Claremont: 43 inches

Wilmot: 42.75 inches

Sanbornton: 42.4 inches

Springfield: 42 inches

Cornish: 40.7 inches

Andover: 40 inches

Gilford: 39 inches

Meredith: 39 inches

Grantham: 38 inches

Laconia: 38 inches

Newport: 38 inches

Wolfeboro: 37.2 inches

New Hampton: 37 inches

New London: 36 inches

Hillsborough: 34 inches

Goshen: 33 inches

North Charlestown: 33 inches

Bristol: 29 inches

Chichester: 26 inches

Alexandria: 25 inches

Wakefield: 24.5 inches

Concord: 24.2 inches

Barnstead: 24 inches

Boscawen: 24 inches

New Durham: 24 inches

Stoddard: 23.5 inches

Bradford: 23 inches

Antrim: 22 inches

Canaan: 22 inches

Effingham: 22 inches

Henniker: 22 inches

Ossipee: 22 inches

Weare: 22 inches

Bow: 21 inches

Langdon: 21 inches

Penacook: 20 inches

Strafford: 19.5 inches

Goffstown: 18 inches

Holderness: 17 inches

Barrington: 16 inches

Bedford: 15 inches

Deerfield: 15 inches

Peterborough: 15 inches

Tamworth: 15 inches

Troy: 15 inches

Keene: 14.5 inches

New Boston: 14 inches

Merrimack: 13 inches

New Ipswich: 13 inches

Milford: 12.5 inches

Barrington: 12 inches

Manchester: 12 inches

Milford: 12 inches

Plymouth: 12 inches

Hampton: 11 inches

Nottingham: 11 inches

Hollis: 10 inches

Madison: 10 inches

Rindge: 10 inches

Greenland: 9 inches

Landaff: 6 inches