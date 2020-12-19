A 46-year-old Joliet man is dead after being mauled by a pit bull terrier Thursday night.Erick J. Quinn was visiting friends when the attack occurred. Quinn stepped in to calm the dog, which became agitated when two women in the home Quinn was visiting began arguing about money, said Joliet Police Sgt. Dwayne English.Eventually, the dog let go and those in the home secured the dog before calling 911, according to the news release.As of Friday afternoon, the dog, which lived at the home, was in the custody of Joliet Animal Control. English on Friday said police have not had previous contact at the home on Arthur Avenue for any reports regarding the dog.The case remains under investigation by the Joliet Police Department.