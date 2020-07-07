A baby girl from Aurora died from dog bites early Sunday after a dog got loose in a Joliet home.The parents of 17-month-old Marley Wilander put her in a playpen in an upstairs room of a friend's house while they attended a Fourth of July party, according to a statement from Joliet police.and called 911, police said.She was taken to St. Joseph Medical Center in Joliet where she died, the Will County coroner's office said. Preliminary autopsy results show she died from the dog attack.The dog was turned over to Joliet Township Animal Control, police said.No charges have been filed.