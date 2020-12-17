ELEPHANT
A herd of wild elephants on Sunday evening wreaked havoc on Kalapahar village under Ranikor Civil Sub-Division, leaving two houses destroyed.

General secretary of All Khasi Hills Achik Federation (AKHAF), John D Sangma, informed that the incident took place on Sunday around 7:30 pm when a herd of seven wild elephants attacked the village and levelled the houses.

However, no one sustained injuries during the course of the incident as some vigilant villagers were quick to shoo the elephants away.

Sangma said that due to the presence of seven wild elephants at a place just a kilometre away from Kalapahar village, the locals are apprehensive of another possible elephant attack.

In a short span of three months, this is the third time that Kalapahar village has been attacked by wild elephants.

The first and the second attacks occurred on October 10 and 11 respectively, when around 15 elephants attacked the village, rendering 55 people homeless.

Meanwhile, according to Sangma, members of the AKHAF visited Kalapahar village today and met the families who lost their houses to the attack. They also rendered financial succour to the affected families.