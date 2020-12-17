A herd of wild elephants on Sunday evening wreaked havoc on Kalapahar village under Ranikor Civil Sub-Division, leaving two houses destroyed.General secretary of All Khasi Hills Achik Federation (AKHAF), John D Sangma, informed thatHowever, no one sustained injuries during the course of the incident as some vigilant villagers were quick to shoo the elephants away.Sangma said that due to the presence of seven wild elephants at a place just a kilometre away from Kalapahar village, the locals are apprehensive of another possible elephant attack.Meanwhile, according to Sangma, members of the AKHAF visited Kalapahar village today and met the families who lost their houses to the attack. They also rendered financial succour to the affected families.