Holiday meccas like the Sunshine Coast, Byron Bay and the New South Wales north coast have been washed out (pictured, Byron Bay on Tuesday)

Holiday meccas like the Sunshine Coast, Byron Bay and the New South Wales north coast have been washed out (pictured, Byron Bay on Tuesday)
A severe thunderstorm warning is in place across Sydney, as towns up north were lashed by torrential rain and flash flooding within a matter of hours.