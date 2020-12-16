Earth Changes
Destructive hurricane force winds causes severe damage to houses and streets in Yacuiba, Bolivia
Tue, 15 Dec 2020 14:01 UTC
- Destructive hurricane force winds causes severe damage to houses and streets in Yacuiba, Bolivia
- Record-breaking heavy snow up to 5 feet deep blanketing Japan
- Shallow M6.2 earthquake hits south of Sarangani, Philippines
- 210 roads in Himachal Pradesh, India closed for traffic due to snowfall
- Extremely icy conditions hit the city Kharkov, Ukraine
- Severe storm causes flooding in Porto Alegre, Brazil
- Queensland's four-day deluge tops other Aussie capitals' average yearly rainfall totals - 37 inches of rain
- Asia's big freeze: South Korea plunges to -23.5C (-10.3F) as heavy snow hits
- Environmental disasters across globe in November 2020
- Elephant tramples man to death in Korba, India - 4th attack for the district in a week
- 8-year-old boy killed after stray dog attack in Pakistan
- One dead as lightning strikes 3 footballers in Zimbabwe
- Lightning 'gouged channels' into Scottish mountain
- Landslide generated by heavy rains kills 2 in Antioquia, Colombia
- M6.0 earthquake hits north of Calama, Chile
- Wolf Creek Ski area in Colorado hit by snowstorms dumping 26 inches in 48 hours - total for the season already 10 feet
- Northeast Lower Michigan buried by Saturday snowstorm - Statewide totals show 15 inches tops list
- Mt Etna erupts in Sicily with 100 metre-high lava fountains
- Flood warnings and rescues in 2 states of Australia after 27.5 inches of rain in 72 hours
- 2 missing after flash floods in Izmir Province, Turkey
- Stunning meteor fireball over the Atlantic Ocean
- Meteor fireball over Goiás, Brazil
- Meteoric majesty: Geminids provide spectacular celestial fireworks display
- Bright meteor fireball captured over eastern France
- 'Loud boom' heard in southern Tennessee likely a meteor
- Mysterious fireball spotted in skies over Morecambe, England explained by experts
- Meteor fireball recorded blazing over Ontario, Canada
- Mystery 'boom' heard over Bath, England in early morning hours
- Ground shaking, loud explosion reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Loud boom heard across central New York state apparently a meteoroid
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on December 2
- Falling meteor causes fireball, flash of light over parts of Ontario
- Mysterious, loud 'boom' shakes North Okanagan, British Columbia residents
- Meteor fireball sighted by 90 observers over Germany
- Meteor fireball 'as bright as full moon' spotted in night sky over Japan - 2nd for the country in 4 days
- Meteor fireball captured blazing over Connecticut
- Spate of 3 meteor fireballs are seen exploding over Brazil
- Loud booming noise rattles Gibraltar, Michigan neighborhoods; source not identified
- Three meteor fireballs over Spain on 21 November
- Dublin, Ireland residents spooked as massive mysterious bang 'shakes houses' leaving locals baffled
- Remdesivir is a scam like Tamiflu
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - Vaccine Shenanigans
- CNN: 'Don't be alarmed' if people start dying after taking the vaccine
- Study identifies thousands of preventable deaths caused by heart disease and stroke during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coincidence? Brandy Vaughan, Big Pharma whistleblower and outspoken critic of vaccines found dead by her ten-year-old son
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Coming Biosecurity State UPDATE: Banned from YouTube within one hour!
- 'Mystery' illness puts hundreds in hospital in Andhra Pradesh, India
- COVID vaccine hesitancy widespread, even among medical professionals
- Public needs to prep for vaccine side effects
- Fauci: Case count to decline after inauguration day
- 'Covishield' vaccine volunteer sues Serum Institute of India, Oxford Group over 'adverse reaction'
- Pregnant women advised not to get Covid-19 vaccine - UK government report
- German lawyers initiate class-action Coronavirus litigation
- 2019 saw UK dementia deaths decline by largest number in 20 years
- Iron will to live: 102 year-old woman has survived the Spanish Flu, cancer and Covid
- Covid-19 was present in America BEFORE being officially confirmed in China, study by US health protection agency says
- Gut microbiome linked to poor sleep via metabolite production
- 5 burning questions about the new COVID vaccine in the UK
- How COVID-19 vaccine can destroy your immune system
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: ITN - Masks Still Don't Work. Meat is Still Good For You
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- Best of the Web: 'Fast Movers' and Transmedium Vehicles - The Pentagon's Unidentified Aerial Phenomena Task Force
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
