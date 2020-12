Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse's reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as "false" and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.



As originally reported by koreatimes.co.kr , the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued either a cold wave alert or advisory for the majority of South Korea as the mercury plunged to the season's record lows ofin, located just east of Seoul, andin, a mountain resort town in Gangwon Province.Sub-zero readings swept the entire East Asian nation, as a mass of Arctic air rode anomalously-far south on the back of weak and wavy meridional jet stream flow : morning lows in the capital cityreached, while inwas registered, according to KMA stats. Even far southern regions experienced the chill, withsuffered inin, and a teeth-chatteringlogged inAccompanying the record cold, heavy and early-seasonsettled in the western coastal areas and Jeju Island, prompting the KMA to issue a heavy snow alert for those areas and the East Sea island of Ulleung.Early morning totals had already surpassedin the western coastal areas of South Jeolla Province, while as much asof snow is expected for Jeju's mountain areas throughout Tuesday, December 15.As reported by koreatimes.co.kr , Jeju police have already imposed traffic restrictions for some mountain roads on the island.Arctic cold (as shown below) is currently engulfing a vast portion of Asia — a reality the MSM is flat-out refusing to report on. To them, reporting must be heat-skewed, blind to the UHI-effect and resulting warm-biased datasets: everything is calculated obfuscation, lies and outright fraud — question it all.Looking forward, Asia's big freeze is actually forecast to intensify over the coming days, with dangerous cold expected across central and eastern Russia in particular (as shown below-also, note the Antarctic blast set to sweep Australia by the final week of December):Stay tuned for updates.Theare returning, the mid-latitudes arein line with historically low solar activity cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays , and a meridional jet stream flow Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as " the weakest of the past 200 years ", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.— learn the facts, relocate if need be, and