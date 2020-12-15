The entire nation of South Korea came under the grip of a cold wave Tuesday, with temperatures dipping below -20C (-4F) in mountainous areas of Gangwon Province, 62 miles (100 km) east of Seoul.
As originally reported by koreatimes.co.kr, the Korea Meteorological Administration (KMA) issued either a cold wave alert or advisory for the majority of South Korea as the mercury plunged to the season's record lows of -23.5C (-10.3F) in Hongcheon, located just east of Seoul, and -22.7C (-8.9F) in PyeongChang, a mountain resort town in Gangwon Province.
Sub-zero readings swept the entire East Asian nation, as a mass of Arctic air rode anomalously-far south on the back of weak and wavy meridional jet stream flow: morning lows in the capital city Seoul reached -11C (12.2F), while in Cheonan -11.5C (11.3F) was registered, according to KMA stats. Even far southern regions experienced the chill, with -5.6C (21.9F) suffered in Busan, -5C (23F) in Gwangju, and a teeth-chattering -6.8C (19.8F) logged in Daegu.
Accompanying the record cold, heavy and early-season snow settled in the western coastal areas and Jeju Island, prompting the KMA to issue a heavy snow alert for those areas and the East Sea island of Ulleung.
Early morning totals had already surpassed 15 cm (5.9 inches) in the western coastal areas of South Jeolla Province, while as much as 30 cm (almost 2 feet) of snow is expected for Jeju's mountain areas throughout Tuesday, December 15.
As reported by koreatimes.co.kr, Jeju police have already imposed traffic restrictions for some mountain roads on the island.
Arctic cold (as shown below) is currently engulfing a vast portion of Asia — a reality the MSM is flat-out refusing to report on. To them, reporting must be heat-skewed, blind to the UHI-effect and resulting warm-biased datasets: everything is calculated obfuscation, lies and outright fraud — question it all.
Summer Snow Falling in New Zealand + Global Cooling
The COLD TIMES are returning, the mid-latitudes are REFREEZING in line with historically low solar activity, cloud-nucleating Cosmic Rays, and a meridional jet stream flow.
Both NOAA and NASA appear to agree, if you read between the lines, with NOAA saying we're entering a 'full-blown' Grand Solar Minimum in the late-2020s, and NASA seeing this upcoming solar cycle (25) as "the weakest of the past 200 years", with the agency correlating previous solar shutdowns to prolonged periods of global cooling here.
Furthermore, we can't ignore the slew of new scientific papers stating the immense impact The Beaufort Gyre could have on the Gulf Stream, and therefore the climate overall.
Social Media channels are restricting Electroverse's reach: Twitter are purging followers while Facebook are labeling posts as "false" and have slapped-on crippling page restrictions.
Be sure to subscribe to receive new post notifications by email (the box is located in the sidebar >>> or scroll down if on mobile).
And/or become a Patron, by clicking here: patreon.com/join/electroverse, and/or consider "allowing ads" for www.electroverse.net if you use a blocker.
The site receives ZERO funding, and never has. So any way you can, help us spread the message so others can survive and thrive in the coming times.
Comment: Temperatures far below normal in Kazakhstan and Central Asia