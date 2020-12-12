Minus 30 ° C have been observed in Kazakhstan, and minus 25 ° C in both Kyrgyzstan and northern Uzbekistan., which are uncommon for December.

"Kazakhstan and Central Asia fall into ice captivity."In Kazakhstan and Central Asia, for two weeks it has been too cold for December. Air temperature anomaly maps show sub-normal temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees, sometimes as much as 10 degrees.It's cold in the south. It is snowing in Dushanbe and Tashkent, and the temperature only occasionally reaches a high of zero.Alexander Shuvalov, head of the forecasting center, commenting on the situation of the southern neighbors, said: "This is practically the same as if in Moscow there were now frosts below -40 ° C (-40F). We can only sympathize with the southerners, for whom this is, if not a disaster, then an unprecedented test.""Furthermore," said Shuvalov, "this kind of cold wave hits Central Asia in December extremely rarely, at best, once for 15-20 years. "Thanks to Martin Siebert for this link