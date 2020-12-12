Earth Changes
Temperatures far below normal in Kazakhstan and Central Asia
Robert W. Felix
Ice Age Now
Fri, 11 Dec 2020 12:36 UTC
Ice Age Now
Fri, 11 Dec 2020 12:36 UTC
In Kazakhstan and Central Asia, for two weeks it has been too cold for December. Air temperature anomaly maps show sub-normal temperatures of 6 to 8 degrees, sometimes as much as 10 degrees.
Minus 30 ° C have been observed in Kazakhstan, and minus 25 ° C in both Kyrgyzstan and northern Uzbekistan., which are uncommon for December.
It's cold in the south. It is snowing in Dushanbe and Tashkent, and the temperature only occasionally reaches a high of zero.
Alexander Shuvalov, head of the forecasting center, commenting on the situation of the southern neighbors, said: "This is practically the same as if in Moscow there were now frosts below -40 ° C (-40F). We can only sympathize with the southerners, for whom this is, if not a disaster, then an unprecedented test."
"Furthermore," said Shuvalov, "this kind of cold wave hits Central Asia in December extremely rarely, at best, once for 15-20 years. "
Thanks to Martin Siebert for this link.
See Also:
Reader Comments
( No Comments )
Latest News
- Temperatures far below normal in Kazakhstan and Central Asia
- 14-year-old dies after family dog attacks him in Otter Tail County, Minnesota
- Facebook gets rich off of ads that rip off its users
- Sweden to remove 'mother' and 'father' from parental code to make it gender neutral
- Oh yeah? You're SHORT! Liz Cheney reacts to Rand Paul criticizing her 'perpetual war' NDAA amendment
- FDA to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: HHS
- Joe Biden & Kamala Harris named TIME's 'Person of the Year' as a predictable finger in Trump's eye
- Supreme Court rejects Texas's push to overturn Biden victory
- Russian Army & Kremlin say foreign states & pharma giants waging information war to discredit Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
- Researchers synthesise a psychedelic that could treat depression without hallucinations
- The truth about Hunter Biden's laptop
- Only in a nation that had taken leave of its senses would Tulsi Gabbard be denigrated and Kamala Harris be queen-in-waiting
- Google's YouTube shuts down Dilbert creator Scott Adams
- Time magazine celebrates medical authoritarianism, naming Fauci 'guardian of the year'
- The plan is unfolding for how vaccines will be monitored
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - November 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- Austrian lawmaker denounces 'medical tyranny' after cola drink returns positive result for coronavirus
- Busted like Al Capone? Email provided to FBI alleges Hunter Biden hadn't paid taxes on some Burisma payments
- Evolution of market economy in Ancient Greece revealed in pollen study
- Mainstream media, big tech coverup collapses with Hunter Biden investigation
- Oh yeah? You're SHORT! Liz Cheney reacts to Rand Paul criticizing her 'perpetual war' NDAA amendment
- Joe Biden & Kamala Harris named TIME's 'Person of the Year' as a predictable finger in Trump's eye
- Supreme Court rejects Texas's push to overturn Biden victory
- The truth about Hunter Biden's laptop
- Only in a nation that had taken leave of its senses would Tulsi Gabbard be denigrated and Kamala Harris be queen-in-waiting
- The plan is unfolding for how vaccines will be monitored
- Austrian lawmaker denounces 'medical tyranny' after cola drink returns positive result for coronavirus
- Busted like Al Capone? Email provided to FBI alleges Hunter Biden hadn't paid taxes on some Burisma payments
- Mainstream media, big tech coverup collapses with Hunter Biden investigation
- Pentagon weighs cutting most of its support to CIA's counterterrorism missions
- Schiff refuses to disclose why he withheld details of Swalwell's relationship with a Chinese spy from Intel Committee
- After four years stonewalling, the FBI finally admits it is holding Seth Rich's laptop
- Swalwell scandal isn't about a one-off dalliance with a Chinese spy - Pelosi know about the whole thing
- Chinese money launderer who called James Biden after FBI arrest, was really trying to reach Hunter
- Conservatives ask 'what about Biden?' after New Yorker breaks story on Sen. Dianne Feinstein's cognitive decline
- Raytheon, Yemen and Biden
- In leaked audio, Biden says 'defund the police' being used to 'beat the living hell out of' Democrats
- Biden's pick for Pentagon chief further erodes key US norm: Civilian control
- US flew two bombers from Louisiana over the Persian Gulf, is joined by Saudi Arabia, Bahrain and Qatar
- Russia's State Duma approves bill giving ex-Presidents lifetime immunity
- Facebook gets rich off of ads that rip off its users
- Sweden to remove 'mother' and 'father' from parental code to make it gender neutral
- FDA to grant emergency use authorization for Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine: HHS
- Russian Army & Kremlin say foreign states & pharma giants waging information war to discredit Sputnik V Covid-19 vaccine
- Google's YouTube shuts down Dilbert creator Scott Adams
- Time magazine celebrates medical authoritarianism, naming Fauci 'guardian of the year'
- Lockdown-skeptic South Dakota governor uses scoreboard to show Covid cases 'still climbing' in states that shut down
- The return of CHAZ: DA drops charges on Portland autonomous zone occupiers
- Irish publican arrested after creating 'Covid-free pub' with mandatory on-site testing
- 'Social justice ice cream'? Ben & Jerry's seeks to 'dismantle systems of oppression' with... Colin Kaepernick-themed vegan dessert
- Fox News' media suicide
- Millions of rotting mink carcasses 'may have contaminated groundwater' in Denmark - coronavirus fearmongering initiated cull
- South Dakota's balanced covid response
- Cornell University vaccine requirement exempts minority groups due to 'injustices & current events'
- Covid used as pretext to curtail civil rights around the world, finds report
- Eerie footage shows troops of medical workers on streets as China mandates testing of more than 250,000 people in three days
- Exclusive: YouTube employs Chinese Communist 'State Secrecy Bureau' software engineers
- Professor: Probability of Biden winning given Trump's early lead is 'less than one in a quadrillion'
- Arizona Senate Judiciary Committee will hold official legislative hearing on election integrity with subpoena power tomorrow morning
- 66 Missouri lawmakers led by Rep. Justin Hill sign resolution for MI, WI, PA, GA, AZ and NV to investigate rampant election fraud or have electors disqualified
- Evolution of market economy in Ancient Greece revealed in pollen study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Picking Matthew Ehret's Brain: How Darwinism Took Over the World, and Why Ertugrul Is Awesome
- New parts of Herod's palace revealed, including 300-seat personal theater
- Why China is NOT your enemy (and what really controls Canada and the US deep state)
- New evidence that Neandertals buried their dead
- Hidden network of Amazonian villages discovered by archaeologists
- Adapt 2030: Overlapping cycles of the ages, floods and civilization
- Neanderthal Y chromosome is much closer to modern humans than thought
- SOTT Focus: Plague of Liars: Nuremberg Code Outlaws Forced Medical Procedures, Which INCLUDES Mandatory Vaccinations
- Best of the Web: The Nuremberg Tribunal: 75 years later and still the basis for humanity's survival
- Impacts of cyclical climate change on human history revealed in new Cahokia study
- Ancient humans deliberately voyaged to Japanese Islands suggest new study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Interview with Rod Dreher: How to Survive the Coming Soft Totalitarianism
- Putin expels the oligarchs
- Early human landscape modifications discovered in Amazonia
- Researchers offer new theory on Venus figurines
- Ancient Doggerland archipelago survived Storegga tsunami 8,000-years-ago
- Eight mile wall of 'breathtaking' prehistoric rock art discovered in Amazon rainforest
- Mouthless 'alien mask' found at late Chalcolithic mound in Bulgaria
- New Karahantepe settlement 'may be older than Göbeklitepe'
- Researchers synthesise a psychedelic that could treat depression without hallucinations
- Study finds mass extinctions of Earth's land animals follow a cycle
- New super highway network discovered in the Solar System
- Evidence of Ice Age cycles found in tiny ocean fossils
- New species of whale discovered off the coast of Mexico
- Flawed paper behind Covid-19 testing faces being retracted, after scientists expose its ten fatal problems
- Astronomers detect gigantic x-ray bubbles stretching out above and below the Milky Way
- SpaceX Starship prototype EXPLODES on attempted landing
- We should worry about Virtual Reality sex
- Unusual deep space signals in Antarctica defy explanation
- The world's first DNA 'tricorder' developed
- New knowledge of the 'abdominal brain'
- 'Havana Syndrome' likely caused by pulsed microwave energy, government study finds
- New particle in the blood of septic patients discovered
- A quantum computer that measures light has achieved quantum supremacy
- Best of the Web: Numbers expert claims to have cracked algorithm that stole the election for Biden in Georgia
- Jupiter herding micrometeors towards Earth suggest new theory
- Unusual planetary nebula fades mere decades after it arrived
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Three cycles of time converge on Dec 21, 2020
- Cluster of Alaskan islands could be super volcano
- Temperatures far below normal in Kazakhstan and Central Asia
- 14-year-old dies after family dog attacks him in Otter Tail County, Minnesota
- SOTT Focus: SOTT Earth Changes Summary - November 2020: Extreme Weather, Planetary Upheaval, Meteor Fireballs
- 'Woman in her 40s' dies in rare shark attack off coast of Caribbean island
- Adapt 2030 Ice Age Report: Three possible reasons changes are happening in front of you
- Summer snow falling in Northern Southland, New Zealand
- Three die in elephant attacks in Chhattisgarh, India
- Waterspout swirls near coast of Australia's Northern Territory
- M6.0 earthquake hits south of Kermadec Islands, New Zealand
- Eurasia's tallest active volcano ERUPTS & spews lava in stunning footage from Russia's remote Kamchatka Peninsula
- 6.1 magnitude earthquake hits Taiwan
- Missing man found dead in Lipan, Texas after 'mountain lion attack'
- Six injured in wild boar attack in Odisha, India
- 56-year-old man dead following shark attack at Honolua Bay, Hawaii
- Tornado confirmed to have caused freak weather damage in Horsham, Australia
- Temperatures drop to minus 21C, with up to 4 feet of snowfall in Diamer, Pakistan
- Firefighters conduct rescue operations after heavy snow in Northern Italy
- Ship loses record number of containers while crossing the Pacific - hit by waves 16 meters (52.5 feet) high
- New study shows that contrary to climate alarmism and media coverage, reef islands are GROWING despite rising sea
- Severe floods hit Uberlândia, Brazil
- Meteor fireball recorded blazing over Ontario, Canada
- Mystery 'boom' heard over Bath, England in early morning hours
- Ground shaking, loud explosion reported across Escambia County, Florida
- Loud boom heard across central New York state apparently a meteoroid
- Bright meteor fireball over the Mediterranean Sea on December 2
- Falling meteor causes fireball, flash of light over parts of Ontario
- Mysterious, loud 'boom' shakes North Okanagan, British Columbia residents
- Meteor fireball sighted by 90 observers over Germany
- Meteor fireball 'as bright as full moon' spotted in night sky over Japan - 2nd for the country in 4 days
- Meteor fireball captured blazing over Connecticut
- Spate of 3 meteor fireballs are seen exploding over Brazil
- Loud booming noise rattles Gibraltar, Michigan neighborhoods; source not identified
- Three meteor fireballs over Spain on 21 November
- Dublin, Ireland residents spooked as massive mysterious bang 'shakes houses' leaving locals baffled
- Bright meteor fireball lights up the night sky over Texas
- Bright meteor fireball blazes over Germany, Czech Republic and Austria
- Captured on film: Huge meteor fireball's spectacular explosion off the southern coast of Tasmania, Australia
- Meteor fireball captured over Illinois and neighbouring states
- Planetary defenses missed asteroid flyby that came within 400km of Earth on Friday 13th
- Coffin maker becomes millionaire after meteorite worth £1.4m crashes through roof
- CNN: 'Don't be alarmed' if people start dying after taking the vaccine
- Study identifies thousands of preventable deaths caused by heart disease and stroke during COVID-19 pandemic
- Coincidence? Brandy Vaughan, Big Pharma whistleblower and outspoken critic of vaccines found dead by her ten-year-old son
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health - The Coming Biosecurity State UPDATE: Banned from YouTube within one hour!
- 'Mystery' illness puts hundreds in hospital in Andhra Pradesh, India
- COVID vaccine hesitancy widespread, even among medical professionals
- Public needs to prep for vaccine side effects
- Fauci: Case count to decline after inauguration day
- 'Covishield' vaccine volunteer sues Serum Institute of India, Oxford Group over 'adverse reaction'
- Pregnant women advised not to get Covid-19 vaccine - UK government report
- German lawyers initiate class-action Coronavirus litigation
- 2019 saw UK dementia deaths decline by largest number in 20 years
- Iron will to live: 102 year-old woman has survived the Spanish Flu, cancer and Covid
- Covid-19 was present in America BEFORE being officially confirmed in China, study by US health protection agency says
- Gut microbiome linked to poor sleep via metabolite production
- 5 burning questions about the new COVID vaccine in the UK
- How COVID-19 vaccine can destroy your immune system
- SOTT Focus: Objective:Health: ITN - Masks Still Don't Work. Meat is Still Good For You
- The strangely unscientific masking of America
- The genetics of side-effects
- How close is too close?
- Dissenting voices: Finding courage to speak against your assailant
- 'Collective traumatic experience': People report more anger and sadness in their dreams during pandemic
- The perfect fictional psychopath: We Need to Talk About Kevin
- Alexander Solzhenitsyn: Live not by lies
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Navigating The Chaos
- The individual solution to avoiding totalitarianism
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: The Impenetrable Fortress of Thoughtitude: When Belief Trumps Truth
- Both sides of the brain help adults learn a new language says study
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Brainwashing Is Easy, Thinking Isn't
- Hypnosis experts cast doubt on famous psychological experiments
- Why, as a neurosurgeon, I believe in free will
- Best of the Web: How the MEAN psychologists got us to comply with coronavirus restrictions
- Tactics: The psychology behind the Trump-Biden debate interruptions
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Our Place in the Cosmos, and Why the New Atheists Are Wrong
- Chimps pare down their social circle in later years
- How the brain recognises objects
- Neuroscience can help us understand why free will is real
- SOTT Focus: MindMatters: Susannah Hays Interview: Polyvagal Theory, Gurdjieff and the Evolution of Man
- We were made for these times
- 'Humanity not yet ready' - Aliens asked not to be revealed says former head of Israel's Space Program
- Best of the Web: Leaked photo surfaces of purported unidentified aerial phenomena
- Jet on approach to UK airport almost collides with mystery object, shocking report finds pilots had 'no time to act'
- Another Chicago Mothman sighting? USPS employee reports seven-foot-tall, red-eyed creature at O'Hare International Airport
- The Phenomenon: New UFO documentary
- 'UFO' seen being 'followed through sky' by mysterious orbs in Japan
- Were ghosts caught on film at Gettysburg Civil War memorial?
- Eyewitness in Odessa, Ukraine: 'I filmed UFO over the Black Sea'
- UFO response protocol sent to Japanese military after Pentagon video release
- Mysterious lights in South Carolina sky spark UFO debate
- Unexplained lights seen in night sky above Largs, Scotland
- 'The seventh observable': An examination of Unidentified Aerial Phenomena from a scientific perspective
- Missing 411? TV producer Terrence Woods vanished while filming on The 'Gold Rush' franchise for Discovery
- Pentagon forming task force to investigate military's UFO encounters
- 'Barbaric' horse killings put French countryside on alert
- "The CIA simulated UFO abductions in Latin America as psychological warfare experiments" says Dr. Jacques Vallée in latest book
- Best of the Web: Investigations task force possible after more cattle mutilations in eastern Oregon
- Missing 411? Teen found alive in woods after going missing for 8 days and is unable to explain what happened
- Exorcist claims possessed woman threw 4 men across room and spoke demonic language
- Cow found mutilated in Eastern Oregon, investigators bewildered
- Newsom issues double stay-at-home order where you have to stay in a smaller house inside your original house
- Help at last! House relief bill will provide free 'going out of business' signs to small business owners
- Santa HACKED! 138,000 kids suddenly added to nice list in middle of night
- Adolf Hitler wins election in former German colony
- White Witch Whitmer casts spell on Michigan: Always winter and never Christmas
- US government prepares for next pandemic
- Biden's all-female communications team won't tell nation what's wrong: "Nation should already know!"
- Biden's dogs have told pet psychic that their master 'will be a great president'
- Staffers crying over Jordan Peterson book cured by forcing them to read Jordan Peterson book
- Pro tip from The Bee: Skip the Black Friday deals and hold out for the next peaceful protest
- Utah man hopes monolith is aliens structure but deep down knows it's just a publicity stunt
- California building wall to stop sane people from leaving
- Politicians officially exempt from lockdown rules because lizard people can't catch COVID
- Gov. Whitmer refuses to throw Ring Of Power back into fires Of Mount Doom
- Girlfriend keeps referring to herself as 'wife-elect' despite no official confirmation from boyfriend
- First Covid vaccine trial participant gives it the thumbs up
- After wiping out half the universe, Thanos calls for unity
- Experts call for 15 days of counting to flatten the curve of votes for Trump
- Study finds Babylon Bee more accurate than 100% of pollsters
- Biden polling well among Pentecostals after he speaks in tongues
Quote of the Day
Truth is by nature self-evident. As soon as you remove the cobwebs of ignorance that surround it, it shines clear.
- Mohandas Gandhi
Recent Comments
It would seem that we have two choices: 1) Trump declare Martial Law; or, 2) Secession. I say BOTH, in order! Anglin has a column on #2: [Link]...
THINGS ARE ABOUT TO GET CRAZY Max Igan/CrowHouse [Link]
Former hospital administrator reveals possible COVID19 connection to weaponized prions: [Link]
"Any one seeing why Sweden was not forced into the absurd Covid-1984 lockdown ???" My thoughts exactly.
"Rand and I do have one thing in common, though. We're both 5'2" tall," There are different sorts of heights hun', and in the Soul Stature...