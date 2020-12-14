© Preston Bass courtesy of Wolf Creek Ski Area

total for the season at Wolf Creek to 122 inches

Jackson Hole checked in Sunday morning with a total of 123 inches so far this season

It's known for being one of the snowiest spots in Colorado and this year is no exception. In 48 hours the Wolf Creek Ski Area picked up 26 inches of new snow thanks to back-to-back storm systems over the weekend.The heavy early season snow is somewhat surprising given the La Niña currently in progress. La Niña is a cooling of the waters in the equatorial region of the eastern Pacific Ocean.That cooling can have a teleconnection which can cause the storm track to shift north of it's normal winter position. The result can sometimes leave southern Colorado on the dry side.