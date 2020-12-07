Evacuations have been carried out after flooding in Emilia-Romagna and Veneto Regions.As of 06 December, Italy's Ministry of the Interior reported that the regions of Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, Emilia-Romagna, Piemonte, Lombardy and Tuscany were all severely affected., including 1,000 in Veneto, 300 in Emilia-Romagna, 150 in Friuli Venezia Giulia. As many as 245 people were rescued either by boat or helicopter on 06 December. Fatalities have been reported as a result of severe weather in Lombardy and the southern region of Basilicata.As of 07 December, the worst of the flooding was along the Panaro river in Modena Province in Emilia-Romagna region. Residents in Nonantola are particularly badly affected. Fire Brigade rescued 175 people from flooding in the affected areas on 06 December. Civil Protection in Emilia-Romagna said a total of 364 people evacuated their homes. Rescue operations were continuing in Nonantola as of early 07 December.Regional authorities said the the Panaro river at nearby measuring station Navicello reached the danger mark of 11.5 meters on 06 December, while theIn Veneto Region, around 20 people were rescued from floods in Settecà on 06 December, while several landslides and flooding were reported in Belluno Province, closing roads and damaging a bridge. Around 76 people were evacuated from a retirement home in the province.