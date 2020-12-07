© Associated Press/File



The Zuckerbergs' largesse is an unprecedented private expenditure on a process long held to be an exclusively public operation and has spurred at least nine lawsuits challenging the effort by the Center for Tech and Civil Life.The donation to the center roughly equals what Congress appropriated to the states in this year's CARES Act to pay for running elections in 2020 amid the tumult of the COVID-19 pandemic, critics charged.Among the group's top directors are three people who were previously cyberspace operatives with the liberal grassroots group New Organizing Institute, according to the nonprofit's website.The center did not respond to questions from The Washington Times.The Zuckerbergs' second contribution came after nine court challenges in state and federal courts failed at the first level, though eight cases remain active on appeal.Mr. Landry has asked the district court to reconsider its ruling, and he plans to appeal if it is upheld.It is not clear exactly how the money is being spent.More than 2,100 local election jurisdictions applied for grants that can be used for drive-through voting, poll worker recruitment, hazard pay, training and polling place rental, among other items, according to the website.The Center for Tech and Civic Life website also says it does not serve partisan interests and is not trying to influence the elections' outcome.Mr. Kline contends that is exactly the project's goal.A graphic at the group's website, however, does show heavy grant-giving in traditionally blue areas. A red dot on a U.S. map is used to show each grant application the nonprofit received, and the dots virtually cover Michigan's mitten and are thickly clustered along the Northeastern seaboard.The center, which says it trains election workers and seeks to expand voter information, says on its website that more than 80 million voters in 2018 — more than two-thirds of the total ballots cast nationwide — were "served by election officials trained by CTCL."The Amistad Project said that through legal pleadings it uncovered correspondence between the group and Cory Mason, the Democratic mayor of Racine, Wisconsin, last April.In Philadelphia, long a Democratic stronghold, money provided by the center is to be used to establish 800 polling places, an increase of 76% from the number of polling places the city had in the primaries, according to an August email sent to the center by Nick Custodio, a deputy commissioner in the Philadelphia election office."The number of total ballots cast is expected to be between 730,000 and 800,000," Mr. Custodio writes in bold, figures that would mark between a 21% and 25% increase from the total number of Philadelphia voters in the 2012 and 2016 elections.Philadelphia voters traditionally break about 70% to 30% in favor of Democratic candidates, and the city with its former polling places produced some 600,000 votes in the 2012 and 2016 elections. Mr. Trump won Pennsylvania in 2016 by fewer than 45,000 votes.The deadline for election officials to apply for a grant from the center has passed, according to the website."They're betting the law won't respond in time to stop this project," Mr. Kline said. "And they're probably right, but they know it's wrong."