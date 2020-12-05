Fulton County's folly was not checking for security cameras. Now, we've got the missing link to explain the impossible data anomalies.All of the data anomalies. The election irregularities. The voting machine insecurity.The missing flash drives. The found flash drives. The lost Trump votes. The gained Democrat votes. Biden's improbable wins in swing state cities. The avalanche of suspect mail-in ballots. Dozens and dozens of eyewitness affidavits. The hundreds of pages of testimony. The mainstream media ignored all of it.Then we got a surveillance video. Ho ho ho.If you look *real* closely you can see obvious fraudulent behavior: Running thousands of ballots after all election observers and the press were sent home. Busted on security cam.The time of the ballot dumps in Fulton County *correspond* to this smoking gun evidence of fraudulent ballots being counted in the middle of the night.Of course the Democrats, being the completely disingenuous lot that they are, attempted to *pre-emptively* debunk the video, or "pre-bunk," if you will.The kicker for all of this, and what is being missed by many, is that Dominion is looming large as the "trojan horse" for voter fraud behavior.I pointed this out in a recent interview on OANN's "The Tipping Point," which was shared by President Trump.Voting security expert Russ Ramsland nails exactly why Dominion appears to be implicated in the Democrats' schemes.So, how did the Democrats purportedly do all this? "Automated test decks."What are they?They're also not EAC-certified. That's bad.Speaking of bad, even if we don't count the Fulton County vote-farming late-night dump, there are also demonstrably fraudulent ballots that should be thrown out.It only takes a sliver of those votes to be thrown out to see Biden lose Georgia.And there are other shady counties in Georgia, as I found out personally. Cobb County is another one of them.This has led me to the firm conclusion: There wasn't just election fraud in the 2020 election. There was a lot of election fraud. Enough to cost Trump the election in swing states, beginning with Georgia.And not only can you show that Biden didn't win Georgia, it is an extremely obvious result to imagine.It would also be nice if the Never-Trump brigade woke up to this obvious fact.Judicial Watch's Tom Fitton asked the relevant question: Where is William Barr?We should not need a Special Counsel to take action on this demonstrable voter fraud.It is one thing to show persuasive evidence of voter fraud, but it's another thing for non-Democrat partisan to understand that there is actually evidence of voter fraud, but they accept fraudulent results anyway.These people cannot call themselves Americans if they accept that there was fraud in the 2020 election sufficient to get Biden elected because they simply hate "Orange Man Bad" or otherwise since it presents a minor nuisance to check, they can't be bothered to do a complete forensic audit.Shame on those people.Yet there is a solution to this problem that does not require the Georgia Secretary of State to throw out these fraudulent ballots.The state legislature can invoke its Article I, Section II powers. It can submit the fraudulent ballots into the record and refuse to send electors to Biden.The Democrats love using the Supremacy Clause of the U.S. Constitution. One suspects that they would not love it so much if it were actually used against them.