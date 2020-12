Dementia deaths have declined by the largest number in 20 years, Government figures have revealed.The Office for National Statistics (ONS) published its first ever figures linked to dementia and Alzheimer's disease deaths, which also include comorbidities, for England and WalesResearchers found thatResponding to the data, Gavin Terry, head of policy at the Alzheimer's Society, said: "This is an unusual result that we weren't expecting to see, while of course it's good news that fewer people died from dementia last year.Mr Terry added "While, supporting our calls for dementia care to be prioritised across society."Generally the number of deaths from dementia and Alzheimer's disease have been increasing year-on-year in recent years.Charities warn that an ever-increasing ageing population, with people living longer, means that there are likely to be further numbers of people who die from dementia and Alzheimer's disease.The ONS also found in 2017 the age-standardised mortality rate was 122.2 per 100,000 people and in 2016 it was 115.7 per 100,000 people.However,, when the rate was 64.2 per 100,000 people.Researchers also found the highest number of deaths registered, in both England and Wales (18,981 deaths).Zena Aldridge, Admiral Nurse research fellow at Dementia UK: said "These statistics suggest a drop in deaths related to dementia in the UK."However we need to contextualise the factors which may have influenced this data, such as coding, dementia diagnosis rates and other conditions that people with dementia are likely to experience."It is important not to detract from the more critical situation, which is the predicted increasing prevalence of dementia, as well as the fact that it is life-limiting."Subsequently, there is an increasing need for support for people with dementia and their families following diagnosis and until the end of their lives, whatever the cause may be."