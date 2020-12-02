© unknown

"On October 21, he arrived at Bethpage where he saw 24 gaylords (large cardboard containers used by USPS) and was told they contained mail-in ballots. He saw 24 gaylords containing bulk mail bins filled with identically-sized ballot envelopes stacked crosswise, which likely contained 144,000-288,000 ballots or more. He could see it contained handwritten return addresses and one was even marked Certified Mail, prompting the expediter to remark that the person must have really wanted the ballot to get to its destination. Both of these observations revealed the ballots had already been completed and were being returned to be counted."

"Mr. Morgan got to Harrisburg at 9:15 a.m., ballots in tow, but was forced to sit in the USPS yard until 3:00 p.m. When he went inside to speak with someone because his hours were about to expire, a self- identified 'transportation supervisor' made himself known and instructed Jesse to drive the whole load to Lancaster without unloading the portion intended for Harrisburg. The 'transportation supervisor' would not provide him with a written slip, saying he would need to unload in Harrisburg in order to receive a slip. Morgan drove to Lancaster under orders from the Harrisburg postal supervisor, unhooked the trailer in the normal place, parked his tractor in the normal place, and went home."

"Mr. Morgan experienced several odd behaviors by a select group of USPS personnel which postal experts in sworn statements indicate grossly deviate from normal procedure and behavior. The experts and investigators conclude that this behavior likely reflects concern by those aware of the potential illegal behavior and their attempts to prevent discovery of that behavior."

"Mr. Pease's sworn statement coincides in time with a dramatic ballot dump on the morning of November 5 which heavily favored Mr. Biden and which has caused significant controversy within the expert community regarding the statistical probability of the late insertion of tens of thousands of ballots in favor of a single candidate on the morning after the election."

"witnessed unsupervised access by a vendor representing Dominion during which the vendor apparently violated election system certification protocols and inserted jump drives to download and update the aggregation machines counting the vote."

"This conduct as well violates certification protocols. This evidence joins evidence from Georgia indicating a dominion vendor actually removed the hard drive from an aggregator and took it home with him, thus breaking the chain of custody and undermining the integrity of the count."

New election fraud whistleblowers came forward on Tuesday, including one who witnessed theThe new information was made public at a press conference by theAt the press conference, it was announced that they have contacted law enforcement about their findings.Evidence provided by the whistleblowers is being used in litigation by the Amistad Project to ensure election integrity and to uphold election laws inThe Amistad Project said that they have sworn declarations that stateThey claim that their evidence reveals multi-state illegal efforts by USPS workers to influence the election in at least three of six swing states.The whistleblower statements include potentially hundreds of thousands of completed absentee ballots being transported across three state lines, and a trailer filled with ballots disappearing in Pennsylvania.One of the whistleblowers, adrives a route from Lancaster, PA to Bethpage, NY to Harrisburg, PA, and back to Lancaster.Amistad continued on to explain thatThe Amistad Project alleges thatwas also a USPS subcontractor. He says that on November 4 and November 5,so that they may be counted — despite the deadline already passing. Amistad Project, in a statement, said:Stenstrom says that in Delaware County heAmistad Project responded:The organization has additional evidence including postal workers in Pennsylvania who were