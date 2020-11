Masoud Ali-Mohammadi

Majid Shahriari and Fereydoun Abassi-Davani

"This terrorist act was carried out by intelligence services such as the CIA, Mossad and the MI6. A group that wanted to carry out a terrorist act but did not succeed, was also arrested. They confessed that they were trained by these intelligence services."

Darioush Rezaeinejad

Mostafa Ahmadi-Roshan

January 2015

January 2007

and threatened to up-end an already precarious geopolitical situation betweendescribed by the West and Israel as the leader of Iran's alleged covert nuclear bomb programme, was killed in an apparent assassination on 27 November.Iran's Foreign Minister, Mohammad Javad Zarif, tweeted that, "terrorists murdered an eminent Iranian scientist today. This cowardice - with serious indications of Israeli involvement - shows the desperate war-mongering of the perpetrators."Israel has said it refuses to comment publicly on such reports.However, Mr Fakhrizadeh is not the first Iranian nuclear scientist to have been assassinated over the past 10 years whose death the Iranian authorities have been blamed on western-backed Israeli operations.David E Sanger, a former National Security correspondent with the New York Times, wrote in his book - which partly covers the issue - that,Here is a list of the top assassinations over the yearsOn the morning of 12 January 2010,- said to beat Tehran University - was killed when. Iranian officials said at the time that the professor did not work for the country's Atomic Energy Organisation. Western and Israeli intelligence sources on the other hand, claimed he had worked closely with the recently killed Mr Fakhrizadeh. Again, much like his death,Iranian authorities later announced they had arrestedwho alleged in a televised confession thatIn November 2010 two scientists who allegedly held chief roles in the Iranian nuclear programmeIn one of incidents,and his wife were severely wounded inon its atomic efforts. Shahriari died of his wounds almost immediately. His wife survived, but is said now to have a scar on one cheek and walks using a cane. Later on, the country's atomic energy head, Ali Akbar Salehi, noted thatbut he did not provide details on what that role was, nor the specific nature of the programme.was severely wounded, also inin which his wife sustained injuries, on the same day that the other attack had been carried out.and was subject to stringent UN sanctions over whatMuch like the other attacks, Iranian officials were quick to blame overseas intelligence agencies as the perpetrators. However,Despite his dance with death,Somewhat more shrouded in uncertainty than the above cases, on 23 July, 2011,in an eastern suburb of Tehran reportedlyRezaeinejad was allegedly with his wife after they had collected their children from school. Some reports at the time said that he had been working on the "trigger mechanism" used for nuclear weapons. The Iranian government denied that he had anything to do with its nuclear programme. However,Supporting those claims, the German newspaper, Der Spiegel,In January 2012, a 32-year-old chemical engineering graduate and nuclear scientist at Iran's renowned Natanz facility namedby a motorcyclist while in central Tehran. The subsequent blast killed Ahmadi-Roshan and also a passenger in his car, as well as wounding a bystander. Soon after,"I want to categorically deny any United States involvement in any kind of violence inside Iran," she announced. In his writings, journalist David Sanger claims that around the time of the attack, he was told by US officials that Washington, though cautious about providing any information to Israel about Iranian nuclear scientists that may implicate the US,Indeed, Time Magazine at the time claimed that it had been told by unnamed Western intelligence sources that, as with the above-mentioned cases,In January of 2015, theAn official from the guard told the Iranian Fars news agency that it had prevented an attack on an unarmed individual at an unspecified time over the prior two years.an official identified only as Colonel Baqeri was quoted by PressTV.Nuclear scientistHe was initially said to have died from "gas poisoning from a faulty heater". However, in a February 2007 report, American private intelligence company Stratfor claimed,The report claimed that Hosseinpour wasas part of Israel's "secret operations" to stop Iran developing nuclear weapon capabilities.