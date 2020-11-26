© REUTERS/Toby Melville



Boris Johnson has confirmed that the UK Government will not look to extend the Brexit transition and that the UK will be leaving the EU as one.Addressing MPs in the House of Commons, the Prime Minister said that the government will not be extending the Brexit transition period.As negotiations between the UK and EU continue, with just weeks to go until the transition period ends on December 31, departmental officials said a lack of certainty was causing frustration among businesses.Expressing these concerns to Boris Johnson, Alliance MP Stephen Farry (North Down) asked the Prime MinisterMr Johnson replied:On the matter of trade talks, European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen told the European Parliament these are "decisive days" for negotiations with the UK on a post-Brexit trade agreement, adding: "I cannot tell you today if, in the end, there will be a deal."She said the bloc is "ready to be creative" to resolve the major issues of fisheries policy, governance of any deal and measures to prevent unfair competition between the UK and EU, "but we are not ready to put into question the integrity of the single market, the main safeguard for European prosperity and wealth".She added: "One thing is clear: whatever the outcome, there has to be and there will be a clear difference between being a full member of the European Union and just being a valued partner."